Strong Bearish Signal Appears In Solana Chart, Where Is Price Headed Next?

Expectations of the Solana value going above $200 have been rampant with the latest restoration. In some instances, predictions have reached as excessive as $1,000 for the cryptocurrency, however one crypto analyst goes in the other way. In a latest evaluation, Alan Santana has predicted a crash for the SOL value that might eradicate all of its positive aspects from the previous week.

Solana Reveals Comparable Patterns To 2023

Within the evaluation, crypto analyst Alan Santana factors out that the Solana cryptocurrency is exhibiting similarities to a pattern that was seen again in 2023. Final yr, the pattern was with an increase within the buying and selling quantity of the altcoin, which was the beginning of a bullish run. Nevertheless, this time round, there may be extra of a bearish run within the quantity, which might recommend the start of a bearish pattern for the digital asset.

Again in July 2023, Solana noticed a notable rise within the shopping for quantity, which was the very best degree on the time. Because the analyst factors out, this sturdy shopping for quantity started after round 45 days of bullish value motion for the altcoin. The results of this was a continuation of bullish rallying, finally reaching as excessive as $209 lower than one yr later.

Making use of this pattern to the present pattern might assist to establish the place the Solana value might be headed subsequent. This time round, there was a notable uptick within the promoting quantity of SOL. It’s coming after 140 days of steady bearish motion on the SOL value.

Utilizing the results of the 2023 pattern right here would inform us that the Solana value might be headed for an additional crash. On condition that the present promoting quantity is the very best in over a yr, the ensuing crash is anticipated to be fairly important.

How Low Will The SOL Value Go?

With the bearish promote strain mounting on the Solana value, it has posed a menace to SOL’s triple-digit standing. In his chart, Alan Santana factors out a number of ranges the place he sees the SOL value falling to, and each of them are under the $100 mark.

The primary of the 2 is round $90, which is round a 40% value decline from its present degree. Shifting love, the second goal is positioned under $60, that means an over 50% decline in value. Moreover, a drop to this degree would imply a brand new one yr excessive, for the reason that SOL value hasn’t been under $60 since November 2023.

