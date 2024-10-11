Streaming Ratings Sept. 9-15, 2024

The highest two streaming titles from the primary week of September held their spots within the second week — and each improved on their debut showings.

Netflix’s restricted collection The Good Couple and its film Insurgent Ridge ranked first and second total on Nielsen’s streaming charts for the week of Sept. 9-15, simply as they did over the prior seven days. The Good Couple drew 1.97 billion minutes of viewing time (up a bit from 1.91 bilion), and Insurgent Ridge grew to 1.28 billion minutes from 1.11 billion for its premiere week.

Additionally displaying vital development: Hulu’s unscripted present The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which improved by 78 p.c week to week and broke into the general prime 10 with 729 million minutes of viewing. Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Energy (747 million minutes) fell off some after two weeks over 1 billion minutes. Emily in Paris (708 million) moved again into the rankings with the discharge of the second half of its fourth season.

Netflix’s doc collection Into the Hearth: The Misplaced Daughter was the most important debut of the week, coming in with 485 million minutes of watch time.

Nielsen’s streaming rankings cowl viewing on TV units solely and don’t embody minutes watched on computer systems or cellular gadgets. The rankings solely measure U.S. audiences, not these in different international locations. The highest streaming titles for Sept. 9-15, 2024, are beneath.

General

1. The Good Couple (Netflix), 1.97 billion minutes considered

2. Insurgent Ridge (Netflix), 1.28 billion

3. Bluey (Disney+), 870 million

4. Household Man (Hulu), 860 million

5. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Energy (Prime Video), 747 million

6. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Hulu), 729 million

7. Emily in Paris (Netflix), 708 million

8. Bob’s Burgers (Hulu), 695 million

9. Gray’s Anatomy (Hulu/Netflix), 670 million

10. Jail Break (Hulu/Netflix), 606 million

Authentic Sequence

1. The Good Couple, 1.97 billion minutes

2. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Energy, 747 million

3. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, 729 million

4. Emily in Paris, 708 million

5. Into the Hearth: The Misplaced Daughter (Netflix), 485 million

6. Solely Murders within the Constructing (Hulu), 479 million

7. Outlast (Netflix), 461 million

8. Promoting Sundown (Netflix), 458 million

9. Kaos (Netflix), 393 million

10. Futurama (Hulu), 322 million

Acquired Sequence

1. Bluey, 870 million minutes

2. Household Man, 860 million

3. Bob’s Burgers, 695 million

4. Gray’s Anatomy, 670 million

5. Jail Break, 606 million

6. Gilmore Women (Netflix), 578 million

7. A Discovery of Witches (Netflix), 567 million

8. Regulation & Order: SVU (Hulu/Peacock), 543 million

9. The Huge Bang Concept (Max), 513 million

10. Prison Minds (Hulu/Paramount+), 507 million

Films

1. Insurgent Ridge, 1.28 billion minutes

2. Uglies (Netflix), 562 million

3. Fringe of Tomorrow (Netflix), 413 million

4. Beetlejuice (Max), 240 million

5. The Deliverance (Netflix), 216 million

6. Sonic the Hedgehog (Netflix/Paramount+), 212 million

7. Civil Conflict (2024) (Max), 199 million

8. The Fall Man (Peacock), 187 million

9. Black Mass (Netflix), 180 million

10. The Tremendous Mario Bros. Film (Netflix), 177 million