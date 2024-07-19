Streaming Ratings June 17-23 2024

HBO’s Home of the Dragon hit its highest mark up to now in Nielsen’s streaming rankings for June 17-23.

The sequence racked up 1.23 billion minutes of viewing on Max for the week after its season two premiere (and together with a couple of hours of viewing for the second episode on June 23). HotD‘s earlier greatest displaying was 1.02 billion minutes halfway by means of its first season. Streaming figures for the present don’t embrace linear viewing on HBO.

The 1.23 billion minutes for Home of the Dragon positioned it fourth general for the week, behind repeat chief Bridgerton (2.47 billion minutes), Your Honor (1.95 billion) and Prime Video’s The Boys (1.29 billion). About 60 % of Bridgerton’s complete got here from the ultimate 4 episodes of season three, which premiered June 13. Former Showtime sequence Your Honor additionally continued to construct, rising by 3 % week to week on Netflix and Paramount+. The Boys improved as properly, including about 100 million minutes (an 8 % bump) per week after its season 4 debut.

Among the many reveals making their debuts on the Nielsen charts had been Love Island, which began its sixth season on Peacock June 11. The present had 382 million minutes, which incorporates present season episodes and previous seasons unfold throughout Peacock, Hulu and Netflix. Jessica Alba’s film Set off Warning topped the movie charts with 758 million minutes of viewing.

Nielsen’s streaming rankings cowl viewing on TV units solely and don’t embrace minutes watched on computer systems or cellular units. The rankings solely measure U.S. audiences, not these in different international locations. The highest streaming titles for June 17-23, 2024, are under.

Total

1. Bridgerton (Netflix), 2.47 billion minutes seen

2. Your Honor (Netflix/Paramount+), 1.95 billion

3. The Boys (Prime Video), 1.29 billion

4. Home of the Dragon (Max), 1.23 billion

5. Bluey (Disney+), 1.11 billion

6. Gray’s Anatomy (Hulu/Netflix), 929 million

7. Prison Minds (Hulu/Paramount+), 882 million

8. NCIS (Netflix/Paramount+), 881 million

9. Household Man (Hulu), 877 million

10. Bob’s Burgers (Hulu), 862 million

Unique Sequence

1. Bridgerton, 2.47 billion minutes

2. The Boys, 1.29 billion

3. Excellent Match (Netflix), 596 million

4. Candy Tooth (Netflix), 547 million

5. Love Island (Hulu/Netflix/Peacock), 382 million

6. Evil (Netflix/Paramount+), 369 million

7. Excellent Spouse: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini (Hulu), 363 million

8. America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders (Netflix), 354 million

9. Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount+), 353 million

10. King of Collectibles: The Goldin Contact (Netflix), 298 million

Acquired Sequence

1. Your Honor, 1.95 billion minutes

2. Home of the Dragon, 1.23 billion

3. Bluey, 1.11 billion

4. Gray’s Anatomy, 929 million

5. Prison Minds, 882 million

6. NCIS, 881 million

7. Household Man, 877 million

8. Bob’s Burgers, 862 million

9. Dexter (Netflix/Paramount+), 805 million

10. Younger Sheldon (Max/Netflix/Paramount+), 711 million

Films

1. Set off Warning (Netflix), 758 million minutes

2. Inside Out (Disney+), 610 million

3. Oppenheimer (Prime Video), 411 million

4. Hit Man (Netflix), 383 million

5. Ultraman: Rising (Netflix), 370 million

6. Inform Them You Love Me (Netflix), 288 million

7. Moana (Disney+), 252 million

8. The Lego Batman Film (Max/Netflix), 250 million

9. House (2015), 231 million

10. Fifty Shades of Gray (Netflix), 219 million