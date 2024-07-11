Streaming Ratings June 10-16, 2024

With the beginning of latest seasons, each The Boys and Home of the Dragon returned to Nielsen’s streaming charts for the week of June 10-16. Neither one may attain the heights of Bridgerton, nevertheless, because the Netflix drama zoomed again to the No. 1 total spot with the discharge of season three’s second half.

Bridgerton amassed 3.47 billion minutes of viewing for the week — the most important single-week whole for any present to date this yr, beating the three.04 billion for Idiot Me As soon as in early January. Virtually 2.5 billion of Bridgerton’s minutes, or greater than 70 % of the full, have been for the 4 episodes that premiered June 13.

The Boys additionally opened its fourth season on Prime Video on June 13, and the present grabbed 1.19 billion minutes of watch time for the week (together with viewing of earlier seasons). That’s the biggest one-week whole for the present since Nielsen started releasing weekly streaming totals in 2020.

Home of the Dragon, in the meantime, racked up 741 million minutes of viewing on Max for the week — together with 220 million for the season two premiere on June 16, which had only some hours’ value of measurement earlier than Nielsen closed the books on the week. (Streaming figures don’t embody viewing on HBO’s cable channel.)

Six titles cracked the billion-minute mark for the week, marking simply the sixth time that’s occurred since Nielsen started gathering streaming information. Along with Bridgerton and The Boys, they have been the earlier week’s chief, Your Honor (1.89 billion minutes), Bluey (1.16 billion), Netflix’s film Hit Man (1.06 billion) and Gray’s Anatomy (1.02 billion).

Nielsen’s streaming rankings cowl viewing on TV units solely and don’t embody minutes watched on computer systems or cellular gadgets. The rankings solely measure U.S. audiences, not these in different nations. The highest streaming titles for June 10-16, 2024, are under.

General

1. Bridgerton (Netflix), 3.47 billion minutes considered

2. Your Honor (Netflix/Paramount+), 1.89 billion

3. The Boys (Prime Video), 1.19 billion

4. Bluey (Disney+), 1.16 billion

5. Hit Man (Netflix), 1.06 billion

6. Gray’s Anatomy (Netflix), 1.02 billion

7. Candy Tooth (Netflix), 971 million

8. NCIS (Netflix/Paramount+), 957 million

9. Bob’s Burgers (Hulu), 863 million

10. Prison Minds (Hulu/Paramount+), 802 million

Authentic Sequence

1. Bridgerton, 3.47 billion minutes

2. The Boys, 1.19 billion

3. Candy Tooth, 971 million

4. Good Match (Netflix), 802 million

5. Evil (Netflix/Paramount+), 449 million

6. The Acolyte (Disney+), 370 million

7. Eric (Netflix), 367 million

8. Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial (Netflix), 314 million

9. Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount+), 298 million

10. Futurama (Hulu), 241 million

Acquired Sequence

1. Your Honor, 1.89 billion minutes

2. Bluey, 1.16 billion

3. Gray’s Anatomy, 1.02 billion

4. NCIS, 957 million

5. Bob’s Burgers, 863 million

6. Prison Minds, 802 million

7. Household Man (Hulu), 749 million

8. Home of the Dragon (Max), 741 million

9. Heartland (Hulu/Netflix/Peacock), 740 million

10. Younger Sheldon (Max/Netflix/Paramount+), 721 million

Films

1. Hit Man, 1.06 billion minutes

2. Inside Out (Disney+), 613 million

3. Beneath Paris (Netflix), 482 million

4. Marvel (Netflix), 430 million

5. Residence (2015) (Netflix), 319 million

6. Brats (2024) (Hulu), 244 million

7. Moana (Disney+), 236 million

8. The Tremendous Mario Bros. Film (Netflix), 210 million

9. Ultraman Rising (Netflix), 187 million

10. The Lego Film (Netflix), 179 million

July 11, 2:35 p.m. An earlier model of this story had incorrect viewing time totals for Hit Man and Gray’s Anatomy.