Stray Kids To Be Featured on ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ Soundtrack

Marvel Leisure launched the monitor listing for Deadpool & Wolverine‘s soundtrack Wednesday, together with a characteristic that has been years within the making.

Stray Youngsters, the eight-member Okay-Pop supergroup, will contribute a seemingly new track titled “Slash” to the soundtrack. The boy group, hailing from Korean firm JYP Leisure, have a lengthly historical past with Deadpool and Ryan Reynolds himself.

In 2021, Stray Youngsters competed, and finally positioned first, within the Korean music actuality present Kingdom: Legendary Battle. For the present’s eighth episode, the boy group carried out a wildly entertaining mashup of their hit track “God’s Menu” and Blackpink’s “DDU-DU DDU-DU.” Clearly paying homage to Deadpool, Stray Youngsters member Felix kicks off the efficiency dressed as Reynolds’ character, providing a cheeky opening monologue harking back to one thing out of the movie.

Followers of the Okay-Pop group shared clips with Reynolds, who finally commented, “Oh good day @stray_kids,” beginning a mutual admiration between the group and the actor. All through the previous few years, the band and Reynolds have gone backwards and forwards on social media, with Bang Chan, the group’s chief and eldest member, even interviewing the actor throughout promotion for his film Free Man.

Earlier this month, Reynolds posted a video to social media with each Felix and Bang Chan whereas selling Deadpool & Wolverine with Hugh Jackman in South Korea. The video exhibits Reynolds leaping on the “passing the telephone to” social media development by saying, “I’m gonna move my telephone right here to my favourite Australian,” pausing at Jackman earlier than lastly touchdown on Felix and Bang Chan (who additionally occur to be from Australia). The actor captioned the submit “As they are saying in Seoul: Chk Chk Increase,” a reference to the lead single from Stray Youngsters’ upcoming EP ATE.

Among the many different artists to be featured on Deadpool and Wolverine‘s soundtrack is Jackman himself. “The Best Present” – a track from Jackman’s 2017 film The Best Showman, during which he stars as P.T. Barnum – is among the many 18 songs featured on the soundtrack. How that will likely be included into the film, it’s nonetheless unclear.

The total monitor listing for the Deadpool and Wolverine soundtrack is under.