‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 gets a behind-the-scenes look





CNN

—



The top is close to for “Stranger Issues.”

Netflix has dropped a primary have a look at the fifth and remaining season of the sci-fi sequence.

Whereas the video doesn’t supply up a reveal of the brand new season’s plot, there’s loads of behind the scenes footage.

We study by way of a voiceover from the actor Caleb McLaughlin that the forged is half approach by means of filming the ultimate episodes in Atlanta, Georgia, which he describes as thrilling.”

Breakout star Millie Bobby Brown displays on the years the sequence has been part of her life.

“So I began once I was ten,” she says within the video. “I’m now turning 20 years outdated. It feels very bizarre.”

Behind The Scenes | Stranger Issues 5 | On Set of The Remaining Season | Netflix

The lower than two-minute lengthy video additionally consists of footage of three newcomers to the forged: Alex Breaux, Jake Connelly and Nell Fisher.

One other new forged member, “Terminator” star Linda Hamilton, has a short say within the video.

“I like this present a lot,” Hamilton mentioned. “I actually am a fan.”

Netflix has not introduced the date for the premiere of the ultimate season.