Storm Update: Entergy Texas storm update – 7/8/24, 6:30 p.m.

THE WOODLANDS, TX — Entergy Texas crews are safely restoring energy after heavy rain, robust wind gusts and lightning from Hurricane Beryl prompted widespread outages Monday morning. As of 6:30 p.m., roughly 247,000 Entergy Texas clients are with out energy.

The corporate anticipates that it’ll take a number of days to totally restore energy to clients impacted by Hurricane Beryl

A workforce of greater than 1,300 injury assessors, vegetation crews, line staff, and assist personnel are working diligently to revive energy as shortly and safely as doable. Further staff and particular gear have been requested to securely expedite restoration efforts. Estimated restoration occasions will depend upon the severity of injury within the space, however the firm anticipates that it’ll take a number of days to totally restore energy.

Whereas injury assessments are nonetheless ongoing, preliminary stories present lightning, excessive winds and downed vegetation prompted vital injury to Entergy Texas transmission gear. A complete of 34 substations misplaced energy, which is a big improve from the 17 substations with out energy round midday.

Many of the climate from Hurricane Beryl has cleared the Entergy Texas service space. Nonetheless, robust winds are anticipated to stay within the area till late night.

Security is our primary precedence. When you lose energy, hold the following tips in thoughts:

Keep away from downed energy traces and assume they’re energized.

Report an outage on the myEntergy website or name 1-800-9OUTAGE. There is no such thing as a want to talk with a consultant to report outages if accomplished on-line.

Use your transportable generator safely. DO NOT run it in enclosed areas. Solely join your generator to the entire home if the connection was put in by a licensed electrician. This prevents again feed to the distribution system.

Reduce opening fridge or freezer doorways to maintain meals chilly for longer.

Please keep away from line staff as they work to securely restore energy.

Do not stroll or drive by flood waters. Simply six inches of shifting water can knock you down, and one foot of water can sweep your automobile away.

Keep knowledgeable all through the restoration course of utilizing the next sources: