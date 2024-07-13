Stop & Shop closing will cut many stores across Mid-Atlantic

Cease & Store, the 110-year-old grocery store chain with roughly 350 places throughout the Mid-Atlantic area, is ready to shut 32 shops in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey within the fall.

Ten of the shops are in New Jersey, probably the most for anybody state with impacted shops.

So, is the Cease & Store close to you closing? Right here is the most recent information.

Why is Cease & Store closing?

Cease & Store President Gordon Reid stated the choice to shut practically three dozen shops boiled all the way down to efficiency.

“Cease & Store is pleased with the deep roots and neighborhood ties we have now developed as a neighborhood grocer of greater than 100 years, and we stay dedicated to nourishing our associates, prospects and communities,” Reid stated in a press launch issued by Cease & Store. “As we introduced in Might, Cease & Store has evaluated its total retailer portfolio and made the troublesome choice to shut underperforming shops to create a wholesome base for the long run progress of our model.”

When is Cease & Store closing?

Cease & Store confirmed within the information launch the 32 shops set for closure might be shut down on or earlier than Saturday, Nov. 2.

“Cease & Store will talk particular retailer deadlines to native prospects properly prematurely of any retailer closures,” learn Cease & Store’s press launch. “Cease & Store stays dedicated to serving its communities by way of different retailer places, on-line purchasing and residential supply providers.”

Which Cease & Store places in New Jersey are closing?

Cease & Store listed in its press launch the shops in New Jersey anticipated to shut:

625 Paterson Ave., Carlstadt

1083 Inman Ave., Edison

1049 US Freeway 1 South, Edison

1221 State Route 27, Franklin Township

4861 US Freeway 9, Howell

2275 West County Line Rd., Jackson

1278 US Freeway 22, Phillipsburg

581 Stelton Rd., Piscataway

505 Richmond Ave, Level Nice Seashore

130 Skyline Dr., Ringwood

After this spherical of closures, New Jersey will nonetheless have 37 Cease & Store shops to buy from.

Which Cease & Store places are closing in New York?

In the identical press launch, Cease & Store stated it is going to shut these seven places in New York:

2965 Cropsey Ave., Brooklyn

294 Center Nation Street, Coram

2525 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow

130 Wheatley Plaza, Greenvale

132 Fulton Ave., Hempstead

240 East Sanford Blvd., Mt. Vernon

7 Samsondale Plaza, West Haverstraw

Cease & Store additionally closing places Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island

Of the shops Cease & Store are closing, 15 are positioned in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Connecticut:

100 Division St., Ansonia

72 Newtown Street, Danbury

855 Bridgeport Ave., Milford

1937 West Major St., Stamford

211 Excessive St., Torrington

Massachusetts:

932 North Montello St., Brockton

341 Plymouth St., Halifax

165 Needham St., Newton

24 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke

36 New State Freeway, Raynham

539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury

415 Cooley St., Springfield

545 Lincoln St. Worcester

Rhode Island:

11 Commerce Method, Johnston

176 Pittman St., Windfall

Damon C. Williams is a Philadelphia-based journalist reporting on trending matters throughout the Mid-Atlantic Area.