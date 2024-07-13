Stop & Shop closing will cut many stores across Mid-Atlantic

Cease & Store, the 110-year-old grocery store chain with roughly 350 places throughout the Mid-Atlantic area, is ready to shut 32 shops in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey within the fall.
Ten of the shops are in New Jersey, probably the most for anybody state with impacted shops.
So, is the Cease & Store close to you closing? Right here is the most recent information.
Why is Cease & Store closing?
Cease & Store President Gordon Reid stated the choice to shut practically three dozen shops boiled all the way down to efficiency.
“Cease & Store is pleased with the deep roots and neighborhood ties we have now developed as a neighborhood grocer of greater than 100 years, and we stay dedicated to nourishing our associates, prospects and communities,” Reid stated in a press launch issued by Cease & Store. “As we introduced in Might, Cease & Store has evaluated its total retailer portfolio and made the troublesome choice to shut underperforming shops to create a wholesome base for the long run progress of our model.”
When is Cease & Store closing?
Cease & Store confirmed within the information launch the 32 shops set for closure might be shut down on or earlier than Saturday, Nov. 2.
“Cease & Store will talk particular retailer deadlines to native prospects properly prematurely of any retailer closures,” learn Cease & Store’s press launch. “Cease & Store stays dedicated to serving its communities by way of different retailer places, on-line purchasing and residential supply providers.”
Which Cease & Store places in New Jersey are closing?
Cease & Store listed in its press launch the shops in New Jersey anticipated to shut:
- 625 Paterson Ave., Carlstadt
- 1083 Inman Ave., Edison
- 1049 US Freeway 1 South, Edison
- 1221 State Route 27, Franklin Township
- 4861 US Freeway 9, Howell
- 2275 West County Line Rd., Jackson
- 1278 US Freeway 22, Phillipsburg
- 581 Stelton Rd., Piscataway
- 505 Richmond Ave, Level Nice Seashore
- 130 Skyline Dr., Ringwood
After this spherical of closures, New Jersey will nonetheless have 37 Cease & Store shops to buy from.
Which Cease & Store places are closing in New York?
In the identical press launch, Cease & Store stated it is going to shut these seven places in New York:
- 2965 Cropsey Ave., Brooklyn
- 294 Center Nation Street, Coram
- 2525 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow
- 130 Wheatley Plaza, Greenvale
- 132 Fulton Ave., Hempstead
- 240 East Sanford Blvd., Mt. Vernon
- 7 Samsondale Plaza, West Haverstraw
Cease & Store additionally closing places Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island
Of the shops Cease & Store are closing, 15 are positioned in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
Connecticut:
- 100 Division St., Ansonia
- 72 Newtown Street, Danbury
- 855 Bridgeport Ave., Milford
- 1937 West Major St., Stamford
- 211 Excessive St., Torrington
Massachusetts:
- 932 North Montello St., Brockton
- 341 Plymouth St., Halifax
- 165 Needham St., Newton
- 24 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke
- 36 New State Freeway, Raynham
- 539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury
- 415 Cooley St., Springfield
- 545 Lincoln St. Worcester
Rhode Island:
- 11 Commerce Method, Johnston
- 176 Pittman St., Windfall
Damon C. Williams is a Philadelphia-based journalist reporting on trending matters throughout the Mid-Atlantic Area.