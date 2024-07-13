Stop & Shop closing stores list: Grocery chain to shutter underperforming locations in NY, NJ and Connecticut

NEW YORK — Cease & Store stated Friday it is going to shut 32 underperforming grocery shops within the Northeast U.S. by the top of the 12 months.

The chain, which is owned by the Dutch grocery store firm Ahold Delhaize, stated it is going to shut 10 shops in New Jersey, eight shops in Massachusetts, seven shops in New York, 5 shops in Connecticut and two shops in Rhode Island.

The corporate stated staff at affected shops could be provided different jobs throughout the firm. Requested by The Related Press how many individuals are employed on the 32 shops, Cease & Store would not say.

Cease & Store President Gordon Reid stated in a press release that the corporate determined to shut the shops to create a “wholesome base for the long run progress of our model.”

Ahold Delhaize stated in Could that it deliberate to shut some Cease & Store areas as a part of a plan to strengthen the model. The corporate stated it needs to construct new shops and transform remaining ones, improve the variety of store-brand merchandise it presents and cut back costs.

Burt Flickinger, a longtime retail guide and proprietor of Strategic Useful resource Group, stated lots of Cease & Store’s issues have been self-inflicted. The model closed contemporary meat and seafood counters in some shops, for instance, which lower down on the quantity clients spent in these shops.

Cease & Store can also be getting squeezed by huge rivals like Walmart and Costco, and low cost chains like Aldi and Lidl.

“Wherever a Goal, a Walmart a Costco or a BJ’s has been constructed, a Cease and Store’s in jeopardy,” Flickinger stated. “Whereas they’ve a plan going ahead, I am unsure the plan’s going to be totally aggressive given the intensifying degree of competitors.”

Cease & Store, which obtained its begin in 1914 in Somerville, Massachusetts, operates round 400 grocery shops and has 60,000 staff.

Here’s a checklist of the 32 shops that can shut:

New York

2965 Cropsey Ave., Brooklyn

130 Wheatley Plaza, Greenvale

7 Samsondale Plaza, West Haverstraw

294 Center Nation Street, Coram

240 East Sanford Blvd., Mt. Vernon

132 Fulton Ave., Hempstead

2525 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow

New Jersey

1083 Inman Ave., Edison

1049 US Freeway 1 South, Edison

4861 US Freeway 9, Howell

1278 US Freeway 22, Phillipsburg

581 Stelton Rd., Piscataway

625 Paterson Ave., Carlstadt

1221 State Route 27, Franklin Township

130 Skyline Dr., Ringwood

505 Richmond Ave, Level Nice Seaside

2275 West County Line Rd., Jackson

Connecticut

100 Division St., Ansonia

211 Excessive St., Torrington (931 Torringford St., Torrington will stay open)

1937 West Most important St., Stamford (2200 Bedford St., Stamford will stay open)

855 Bridgeport Ave., Milford (1360 East City Street, Milford will stay open)

72 Newtown Street, Danbury (44 Lake Avenue Ext., Danbury will stay open)

Massachusetts

932 North Montello St., Brockton

36 New State Freeway, Raynham

341 Plymouth St., Halifax

539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury

165 Needham St., Newton (bfresh Market)

415 Cooley St., Springfield (1600 Boston Rd. and 1277 Liberty St., Springfield will stay open)

545 Lincoln St. Worcester (940 West Boylston St. and 949 Grafton St., Worcester will stay open)

24 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke (125 Church St., Pembroke will stay open)

Rhode Island

11 Commerce Method, Johnston

176 Pittman St., Windfall (Eastside Market)

