Stock Market Today: Dow Sinks 611 Points on Rising Recession Fears

The sharp selloff in shares accelerated Friday as weak hiring and rising unemployment sparked a race out of danger belongings. The Magnificent 7 shares which have contributed the vast majority of the bull market’s features led equities decrease, with the Nasdaq-100 coming into correction territory.

Equities are off to a horrible begin in August as a sequence of weaker readings on the labor market and different blended financial information have market contributors more and more anxious that the Federal Reserve waited too lengthy to carry rates of interest down from a 23-year excessive. Friday’s surprisingly weak July jobs report solely intensified these issues.

