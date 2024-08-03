Stock market today: Dow drops 600 on weak jobs data as a global sell-off whips back to Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Shares tumbled Friday on worries the U.S. financial system could possibly be cracking underneath the burden of excessive rates of interest meant to whip inflation.

The S&P 500 sank 1.8% for its first back-to-back losses of no less than 1% since April. The Dow Jones Industrial Common dropped 610 factors, or 1.5%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 2.4% as a sell-off for shares whipped all the way in which world wide again to Wall Road.

A report exhibiting hiring by U.S. employers slowed final month by rather more than economists anticipated despatched worry by way of markets, with each shares and bond yields dropping sharply. It adopted a batch of weaker-than-expected studies on the financial system from a day earlier, together with a worsening for U.S. manufacturing exercise, which has been one of many areas damage most by excessive charges.

It was simply a pair days in the past that U.S. inventory indexes jumped to their greatest day in months after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave the clearest indication but that inflation has slowed sufficient for cuts to charges to start in September.

Now, worries are rising the Fed could have stored its primary rate of interest at a two-decade excessive for too lengthy. A charge reduce would make it simpler for U.S. households and firms to borrow cash and enhance the financial system, however it might take months to a 12 months for the complete results to filter by way of.

“The Fed is seizing defeat from the jaws of victory,” mentioned Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Administration. “Financial momentum has slowed a lot {that a} charge reduce in September will likely be too little and too late. They’ll need to do one thing larger than” the normal reduce of 1 / 4 of a proportion level “to avert a recession.”

Merchants at the moment are betting on a 70% likelihood that the Fed will reduce its primary rate of interest by half a proportion level in September, in line with knowledge from CME Group. That’s although Powell mentioned Wednesday that such a deep discount is “not one thing we’re occupied with proper now.”

After all, the U.S. financial system remains to be rising, and a recession is way from a certainty. The Fed has been clear concerning the tightrope it’s strolling because it began climbing charges sharply in March 2022: Being too aggressive would choke the financial system, however going too gentle would give inflation extra oxygen.

Whereas refusing to say victory on both the roles or the inflation fronts on Wednesday, earlier than the discouraging financial studies hit, Powell mentioned Fed officers “have a whole lot of room to reply if we had been to see weak spot” within the job market after climbing its primary charge so excessive.

“Actually as we speak’s job knowledge feeds the weakening financial system narrative, however I imagine the market is overreacting at this level and pricing an excessive amount of in on charge cuts at this stage,” mentioned Nate Thooft, senior portfolio supervisor at Manulife Funding Administration. “Sure, the financial system is weakening, however I’m not satisfied there’s sufficient proof that the info up to now is a demise knell for the financial system.”

U.S. shares had already seemed to be headed for losses Friday earlier than the disappointing jobs report thudded onto Wall Road.

A number of massive expertise corporations turned in underwhelming revenue studies, which continued a principally dispiriting run that started final week with outcomes from Tesla and Alphabet.

Amazon fell 8.8% after reporting weaker income for the most recent quarter than anticipated. The retail and tech large additionally gave a forecast for working revenue for the summer season that fell wanting analysts’ expectations.

Intel dropped much more, 26.1%, for its worst day in 50 years, after the chip firm’s revenue for the most recent quarter fell properly wanting forecasts. It additionally suspended its dividend fee and forecast a loss for the third quarter, when analysts had been anticipating a revenue.

Apple held steadier, up 0.7%, after reporting higher revenue and income than anticipated.

Apple and a handful of different Large Tech shares often called the “ Magnificent Seven ” had been the primary causes the S&P 500 set dozens of information this 12 months, partly on a frenzy round artificial-intelligence expertise. However their momentum turned final month on worries traders had taken their costs too excessive.

Friday’s losses for tech shares dragged the Nasdaq composite 10% under its file set final month. That stage of drop is what merchants name a “correction.”

Helpfully for Wall Road, different areas of the inventory market overwhelmed down by excessive rates of interest started rebounding sharply final month when tech shares had been regressing, significantly smaller corporations. However they tumbled too Friday on worries {that a} fragile financial system might undercut their earnings.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller shares dropped 3.5%, greater than the remainder of the market.

All advised, the S&P 500 fell 100.12 factors to five,346.56. The Dow dropped 610.71 to 39.737.26, and the Nasdaq composite fell 417.98 to 16,776.16.

Within the bond market, Treasury yields fell sharply as merchants forecasted deeper cuts to charges coming from the Federal Reserve. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to three.79% from 3.98% late Thursday and from 4.70% in April.

In inventory markets overseas, Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 5.8%. It’s been struggling for the reason that Financial institution of Japan raised its benchmark rate of interest on Wednesday. The hike pushed up the worth of the Japanese yen in opposition to the U.S. greenback, which might damage earnings for exporters and deflate a growth in tourism.

Chinese language shares fell as traders registered disappointment with the authorities’s newest efforts to spur progress by way of varied piecemeal measures, as an alternative of hoped-for infusions of broader stimulus, whereas inventory indexes dropped by greater than 1% throughout a lot of Europe.

Commodity costs additionally had a tough journey this week. Oil costs leaped after the killings of leaders of Hamas and Hezbollah fueled fears {that a} widening battle within the Center East might disrupt the movement of crude.

However costs fell again Thursday and Friday on worries {that a} weakening financial system would burn much less gas. A barrel of benchmark U.S. crude dropped again under $74 Friday after coming into the week above $77.

___

AP Enterprise Writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.