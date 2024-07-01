Stingray that got pregnant despite no male companion has died, aquarium says

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A stingray that bought pregnant at a North Carolina aquarium this winter regardless of not having shared a tank with a male of her species for a few years has died.

The Aquarium and Shark Lab in Hendersonville mentioned on Fb late Sunday that the stingray, Charlotte, died after getting a uncommon reproductive illness. It didn’t go into additional element.

The aquarium, which is within the Blue Ridge Mountains, introduced in February that Charlotte had gotten pregnant regardless of not having shared a tank with a male stingray in at the very least eight years. But it surely mentioned in late Might that she was affected by a uncommon reproductive illness and introduced in early June that she hadn’t given delivery and was not pregnant.

The being pregnant was considered the results of a kind of asexual copy referred to as parthenogenesis, during which offspring develop from unfertilized eggs, which means there isn’t any genetic contribution by a male. The principally uncommon phenomenon can happen in some bugs, fish, amphibians, birds and reptiles, however not in mammals. Documented examples have included California condors, Komodo dragons and yellow-bellied water snakes.