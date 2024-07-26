Sting 3.0 Joins The Ohana Festival Lineup

DANA POINT, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Stay Nation’s Ohana Music Pageant introduced the addition of Sting 3.0 to the competition’s lineup for Saturday, September twenty eighth.

The efficiency will see rock legend Sting joined by his backing band which incorporates his longtime guitar collaborator Dominic Miller, together with drummer Chris Maas, who has carried out with Mumford & Sons, Maggie Rogers, amongst others.

For the set, Sting will carry out fan-favorite songs from throughout his oceanic catalog of hits.

Sting joins a lineup that already consists of 3 full phases of music from the likes of Pearl Jam, Alanis Morissette, Rubbish, Turnpike Troubadours, Maren Morris, Black Pumas, Idles, Jenny Lewis, The Breeders, Crowded Home, and extra.

Set for September 27-29 at Doheny State Seaside in Dana Level, California, the competition will even function environmental and sustainability programming, a curated artwork gallery and extra.