Stevie Nicks Young: 15 Photos Through the Years

Stevie Nicks joined Fleetwood Mac practically 50 years in the past, and the band’s music stays as well-liked as ever. From “Desires” to “Landslide” and “Fringe of Seventeen” from her first solo album, Nicks’ sultry vocals are immediately recognizable. And he or she’s nonetheless delivering powerhouse performances as we speak.

On October 12, Nicks will carry out as a Musical Visitor on Season 50 of Saturday Evening Stay, with Ariana Grande because the episode’s Host. The final time the singer appeared on NBC’s long-running sketch comedy present was in 1983 when she carried out “Stand Again” and “Evening Fowl” from her solo album, The Wild Coronary heart.

At 76 years previous, Nicks continues to launch fascinating and highly effective new music. Her latest single “The Lighthouse” was impressed by the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and it rapidly topped Billboard charts. “I’ve usually stated to myself: This can be crucial factor I ever do, to face up for the ladies of america and their daughters and granddaughters — and the lads that love them,” Nicks stated in a assertion in September 2024. “That is an anthem.”

Nicks’ music profession spans a long time, and it’s at all times fascinating to look again on the trajectory. Learn on to revisit when Nicks bought her begin within the business as a younger 20-something, her musical relationship with Lindsey Buckingham, and see images of her from the ’70s and ’80s, all that includes her iconic type.

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham grew to become a musical duet pressure

Earlier than Nicks joined Fleetwood Mac, she and her then-boyfriend, musician Lindsey Buckingham, have been in a band collectively referred to as Fritz. The 2 later launched an album titled Buckingham Nicks. They met in highschool within the ‘60s however didn’t begin relationship till years later.

“In the direction of the tip of that band [Fritz] being collectively, we tried to get a deal in Los Angeles and couldn’t generate any curiosity. However the one factor that occurred from that try was that individuals singled out Stevie and myself greater than as soon as,” Buckingham informed Dan Somewhat in an April 2024 interview. “When Fritz broke up, Stevie and I have been taking a look at one another going ‘Nicely, what now?’ and thought we may attempt doing a duet. So at that time, we really did get romantically concerned and we bought musically concerned as a duet.”

“That album holds up fairly effectively,” Buckingham stated of their duet album launched in 1973. “It didn’t do effectively commercially, nevertheless it was actually seen. Extra importantly, it was seen by Mick Fleetwood.”

Nicks informed The New Yorker she and Buckingham ended their romantic relationship in 1976.

Stevie Nicks joined Fleetwood Mac in 1974

After a number of shake-ups inside the band, Nicks and Buckingham joined Fleetwood Mac in 1974, becoming a member of Mac Fleetwood, Christine McVie, and John McVie. Initially, solely Buckingham was requested to hitch the band as a guitarist.

“At some point I get this name from Mick Fleetwood, saying ‘Hey, you keep in mind me?’ He says, ‘How would you want to hitch Fleetwood Mac? We’re searching for a guitarist,’” Buckingham recalled in an interview with The Smith Middle in 2020. “I stated, ‘If you are going to take me, you need to take my girlfriend, too.'”

The band rapidly noticed success with the discharge of their self-titled album Fleetwood Mac in 1975 and their Grammy-winning album Rumours in 1977.

Within the following years, Nicks launched a number of extra albums with Fleetwood Mac — together with 1979’s Tusk, 1982’s Mirage, and 2003’s Say You Will — whereas additionally recording music for her solo profession.

Stevie Nicks launched her first solo album in 1981

Whereas nonetheless a member of Fleetwood Mac, Nicks launched her debut solo album, Bella Donna, in 1981, which options one of many musician’s hottest songs, “Fringe of Seventeen.”

On the fortieth anniversary of the album’s launch, Nicks posted an entry from her journal on Instagram reflecting on the file and why she selected solely feminine backing vocalists to work on it along with her.

“Bella Donna was a dream. I selected Lori Perry-Nicks and Sharon Celani as my military to go on that journey with me. I needed us to sound just like the woman model of Crosby Stills and Nash. I didn’t need the file to sound something like Fleetwood Mac — that may have defeated the dream,” she wrote, including that the creation of the album “didn’t break up Fleetwood Mac. If something, it saved us collectively.”

As a solo artist, Nicks has launched eight albums. She’s additionally collaborated with a number of musicians, together with the late Tom Petty. “She’s an excellent pal. I’ve identified her since 1978, and she or he’s insisted on being in my life,” Petty informed The Toronto Solar of their friendship in 2014. “A few of my greatest musical reminiscences of her are sitting on the sofa and simply enjoying the guitar whereas she sings.”

These days, Nicks has a brand new single, “The Lighthouse” launched in September 2024, and has saved busy touring throughout the U.S. for her Stay in Live performance tour. In 2025, she’ll go on tour with Billy Joel and Sting.

Nicks can also be returning to the SNL stage on October 12 with one other unimaginable set.

“[Performing on SNL is] simply concerning the greatest factor you are able to do, greater than a stadium present as a result of it is going to exit all around the world,” she informed Individuals. “So for those who wanna discuss being nervous about one thing! It would not matter what number of exhibits you have carried out or how a lot you apply, you are going to be nervous!”