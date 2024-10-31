Stevie Nicks Regrets Waiting Until 70 to Vote

Stevie Nicks is sharing why her one massive remorse in life was not voting in a U.S. election till about six years in the past.

The 76-year-old singer just lately sat down with MSNBC to speak concerning the significance of voting on this yr’s high-stakes election and why she needs she participated in politics earlier in life.

“I by no means voted till I used to be 70, however I remorse that,” Nicks stated. “I’ve informed all people that onstage for the final two years. I remorse that, and I don’t have very many regrets.”

Nicks started explaining the the reason why she waited to vote and believes so many others have too. “You may say, ‘Oh, I didn’t have time. I used to be this and that.’ In the long term, you didn’t have an hour? You didn’t have an hour of your time that you could possibly have gone and voted,” she recalled.

The “Go Your Personal Means” singer insists that that is the election to vote as a result of ladies’s rights are in jeopardy. “Regardless of who wins, we now have to discover a technique to deliver again Roe v. Wade,” she stated. Nicks additionally talked about how she now desires to make use of her platform to talk up about vital causes and encourage different musicians to additionally.

“In the long run of the 50s and 60s and into the 70s, everybody was writing protest songs. Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Joni Mitchell, Stephen Stills,” Nicks stated. “I’d say to all my musical poets that write songs to put in writing some songs about what’s occurring like I did.”

In September, Nicks launched a track referred to as “The Lighthouse,” which she started writing a couple of months after Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022. The track is impressed by the battle to guard reproductive rights.

“They’ll take your soul, they’ll take your energy / Until you rise up and take it again / Attempt to see the long run and get mad,” she sings in “The Lighthouse.” “It’s slipping by way of your fingers, you don’t have what you had / You don’t have a lot time to get it again.”

Nicks added, “Whoever wins, the lighthouse must preserve shining its mild and preserve these ships from crashing into the rocks. That’s my thought of the lighthouse being a protector, defending all these boats and ships which are coming in.”

She concluded with a message to individuals who don’t see how essential this election is, “We simply need to not stop. We simply need to preserve speaking about it.”

On September 11, Nicks introduced her help for Kamala Harris on Instagram, shortly after Taylor Swift.

“As my buddy @taylorswift so eloquently said, now’s the time to analysis and select the candidate that speaks to you and your beliefs,” Nicks wrote on the time. “Solely 54 days left till the election. Be sure to are registered to vote! Your vote on this election could also be probably the most vital belongings you ever do.”