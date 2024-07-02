Steven Stamkos speaks out after parting with Lightning, calls situation ‘puzzling and strange’

READ: Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos departs in free company
The 34-year-old celebrity’s future with the group had been unclear for some time, together with his earlier eight-year, $68 million deal expiring after the 2023-2024 season.
“To be utterly trustworthy, I discovered myself asking the identical query,” Stamkos mentioned. “The extra individuals I talked to, everybody appeared to share that very same sentiment, which is puzzling and unusual.”
He mentioned because the opening of free company approached, although, every part started to escalate rapidly.
The previous Bolts captain, who picked up over 500 objectives and assists and led the Lightning to 4 Stanley Cup Finals in his time within the blue sweater, mentioned it was troublesome to comprehend his time with Tampa Bay was coming to an finish.
The Bolts did make a transfer quickly earlier than free company opened on Sunday, bringing in a former Stanley Cup champion and veteran winger Jake Guentzel from the Penguins and rapidly signed him to a long-term deal.
Stamkos mentioned he was ready to hold up his skates as a member of the Lightning, however it simply did not find yourself figuring out that manner.
"On the finish of the day, there was no query that I used to be keen to place all that stuff apart to stay a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning," Stamkos mentioned. "It simply appeared like possibly not everybody thought that manner."-->
Lightning Normal Supervisor Julien BriseBois met with the media on Monday to debate the foremost lack of the group’s captain, saying he was upset with how issues went.
He did proceed by saying Stamkos’ monetary expectations did not line up with what BriseBois and the Lightning had been keen to pay him in the event that they wished to place collectively a championship-caliber group.
The Lightning freed up some wage cap house after they traded away Sergachev and Jeannot however then gave a 7 yr, $63 million deal to newly-signed Jake Guentzel, leaving their cap state of affairs unsure.
The Bolts host the Predators of their second preseason sport at Amalie Area on September 27.