Steven Spielberg NBC’s 2024 Olympics Games Film ‘Land of Stories’

Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg is about to welcome TV viewers to NBC’s Summer time Olympics protection by narrating the quick movie Land of Tales simply earlier than the opening ceremony in Paris on July 26.

NBCUniversal, set to cowl the Olympic Summer time Video games, stated the Munich director would seem within the four-minute movie, which was shot on a Common Studios soundstage in November 2023. That had a gallic Spielberg transported to Paris by way of the artistry of Industrial Gentle & Magic.

“Steven Spielberg is without doubt one of the world’s biggest storytellers. For many years we have now been moved to expertise the complete vary of human feelings by means of his totally immersive storytelling fashion. It was a thrill to see Steven so excited to talk about the magic of the Olympics — from the moments all of us bear in mind to the potential of the present athletes,” Molly Solomon, president and government producer at NBC Olympics Manufacturing, stated in an announcement.

NBCUniversal will use elements of Land of Tales to advertise its Olympics protection throughout studio platforms and in AMC and Imax theaters. Spielberg is the newest signal that NBCUniversal is elevating the star wattage for its upcoming 2024 Olympics protection.

NBC Sports activities has lined up a bunch of celebrities to deliver star energy to the 17-day occasion.

Throughout the opening ceremony on July 26, Kelly Clarkson, Peyton Manning, Right now hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb and sports activities commentator Mike Tirico might be on the scene as hundreds of athletes make their approach down the River Seine on an unprecedented 4-mile-long flotilla made up of greater than 90 boats.

Among the many names who’ll present protection by means of the Video games are NBA All-star Dwyane Wade (basketball), comic Leslie Jones (who’s been named “chief tremendous fan commentator”), longtime commentator Mary Carillo, NBC expertise together with Willie Geist and Steve Kornacki, and Snoop Dogg.

Elsewhere, Kenan Thompson will co-host a Peacock highlights present with Kevin Hart, and Saturday Night time Reside common Colin Jost might be touring to Tahiti to cowl the browsing competitors.

Reside protection of the opening ceremony on July 26 will air or stream on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo.