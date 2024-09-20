Steven Lawson Removed from Church Role Due to ‘Inappropriate Relationship’

Certainly one of evangelicalism’s most well-known pastors was faraway from his pastoral duties this week as a result of what church elders referred to as an “inappropriate relationship” with a lady. Steven J. Lawson, lead preacher at Trinity Bible Church in Dallas, Texas, was faraway from his place “efficient instantly,” in keeping with a press release from elders on the congregation’s web site and on its social media accounts.

Lawson is president and founding father of OnePassion Ministries, a instructing fellow for Ligonier Ministries, and a professor of preaching at The Grasp’s Seminary.

“The elders at Trinity Bible Church of Dallas regretfully announce that efficient instantly, Steven J. Lawson has been eliminated indefinitely from all ministry actions at Trinity Bible Church of Dallas,” the assertion mentioned.

“A number of days in the past, the elders at Trinity Bible Church of Dallas have been knowledgeable by Steve Lawson of an inappropriate relationship that he has had with a lady. The elders have met with Steve and can proceed to come back alongside him and pray for him with the last word purpose of his private repentance. Steve will not be compensated by Trinity Bible Church of Dallas.”

The elders requested prayer for everybody concerned.

“In mild of this, might we be reminded that we’re ALL sinners, and Jesus Christ got here into the world to save lots of sinners — and Christ stays Head of His Church, which is greater than any fallen man,” the assertion mentioned. “In reality, Jesus Christ will proceed to guide His Church, together with Trinity Bible Church right here in Dallas, similar to He has from the beginning of this work on January 5, 2018.

“Since that point, the elders have targeted on the primacy of biblical exposition knit collectively by varied males filling the pulpit every week,” the assertion mentioned. “The Lord was constructing Trinity Bible Church of Dallas nicely earlier than Steve turned our Lead Preacher, and He’ll proceed to construct this church lengthy after Steve Lawson, or every other man for that matter. We might ask to your prayers for the elders, for our Physique, and for Steve and his household. Allow us to at all times be conscious of the phrases of 1 Corinthians 10:12, ‘Subsequently let him who thinks he stands take heed that he doesn’t fall.’”

As of Friday morning, Lawson had not launched a press release.

