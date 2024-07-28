Steve Zahn Joins for Apple TV+’s Season 2, Visits Comic-Con

Steve Zahn is becoming a member of Apple TV+‘s sci-fi sequence Silo for season two.

The present’s staff introduced the information throughout its panel at San Diego Comedian-Con on Saturday. Zahn made a shock look on the SDCC occasion alongside star and government producer Rebecca Ferguson, star Frequent, creator and showrunner Graham Yost and government producer Hugh Howey.

Additionally introduced in the course of the panel was the season two premiere date of Nov. 15. The ten-episode second season will launch with the primary episode on Apple TV+, and the present will see one episode launch weekly on the streamer each Friday via Jan. 17, 2025.

The forged for the second season consists of Tim Robbins, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McCrae, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie and Iain Glen.

Silo is predicated on Howey’s novel sequence and focuses on the ultimate 10,000 denizens of Earth as they try to remain protected within the titular mile-deep residence beneath the poisonous world above them. The explanation for the silo’s existence is unknown, and people who attempt to study extra about it discover themselves dealing with lethal penalties.

Hailing from Apple Studios, the present’s government producers embody Yost, Ferguson, Howey, Michael Dinner, Nina Jack, Joanna Thapa, Morten Tyldum, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon and AMC Studios.

Zahn appeared on the primary season of The White Lotus, which earned the actor an Emmy nomination. His different current tv credit embody George & Tammy and The Righteous Gem stones.

Silo’s first season is at the moment streaming on Apple TV+.