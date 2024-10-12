Steve Young praises Cougar QB Jake Retzlaff – Deseret News

BYU introduced out considered one of its largest stars for “Large Midday Kickoff” festivities Saturday in Provo.

Cougars legend and Corridor of Fame quarterback Steve Younger appeared on the nationwide pregame present being hosted simply exterior of LaVell Edwards Stadium, providing his perception on BYU’s shocking 5-0 begin and way more.

“We’ve confirmed up with protection this yr,” Younger mentioned to the Fox analysts. “That is the very best protection we’ve had in a protracted, very long time. … If we are able to play this type of protection and our offense continues to develop, I imply, actually, we are able to beat anyone. I’m not overstating. I’m not (talking in) hyperbole. We are able to beat anyone.”

One of many analysts available was former Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart, a left-hander identical to Younger.

Leinart mentioned he grew up idolizing the two-time NFL most beneficial participant and Tremendous Bowl XXIX champion.

Leinart and Younger have been joined by Rob Stone and Brady Quinn as a part of considered one of Cosmo the Cougar’s a number of stunts for the present.

The famed mascot did a powerful soar flip over the crouching quartet.

Listed here are another highlights from Steve Younger’s look on “Large Midday Kickoff.”

On BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff

“He’s a swashbuckler, that implies that he’s not tied up very effectively, he’s free and simple. He could make a variety of goofball errors and that’s what occurred final yr, however I give him an incredible quantity of credit score to going to highschool this offseason. I heard that he spent an inordinate quantity of hours within the movie room, within the classroom.

“(Earlier than the season) everybody was nervous, asking ‘Is that this the Jake Retzlaff from final yr, the place it was balls flying everywhere and chaos?’ He nonetheless has moments while you’re like, ‘Oh no!’ However ultimately, he’s gotten higher and higher. This protection is defending him in order that he can now develop into it. I actually love the Jake Retzlaff story this yr.

“If he has some errors and he has some goofball issues, we’ll love him by it. However he’s a greater soccer participant than he was final yr, considerably. And he’s higher than he was 5 weeks in the past. So he’s the form of child that I really like as a result of he doesn’t make the identical (mistake) twice. He does some boneheaded stuff after which it’s like, ‘I’ll by no means do this once more.’ So in that manner, who is aware of how good he might get, which is tremendous enjoyable to suppose.”

On his “home divided” for BYU’s matchup with Arizona

“The good Barb Younger (Steve’s spouse) is exhibiting up immediately(at LaVell Edwards Stadium) for the primary time in possibly 18 or 20 years as a result of she went to the College of Arizona, and she or he is right here to signify. I’m not break up, Barb is break up, however we’re all right here collectively and we’re going to have some enjoyable.”

On Cosmo the Cougar

“When Cosmo began dancing with the Cougarettes and began rocking, that’s when all of it went viral and nutty. Now it’s like, we talked about Jake Retzlaff and the way he might be higher immediately then he was yesterday, however Cosmo is on a quest that by no means ends, with him asking ‘What extra can I do?’”