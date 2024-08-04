Steve McMichael enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame

“Hey Chicago, Bears followers and Mongo followers, woohoo I am within the Corridor of Fame, child! I wish to thank the Corridor of Fame, the senior choice committee, the Chicago Bears and all of the followers. One of the best followers on the earth and the very best metropolis to play soccer in. I performed 15 years within the NFL and cherished each minute of each down. I performed with the best gamers within the NFL and the best protection to at the present time, child. I wish to thank all of my teammates. It is an honor to hitch my teammates Walter Payton, Richard Dent, Mike Singletary, Dan Hampton, Jimbo Covert, coach [Mike] Ditka, coach [Buddy] Ryan, and all of the Bears earlier than us. I might wish to say a particular thanks to my pseudo son, Jarrett Payton, for introducing me. I wish to thank my household, my father Mac, my brother Richard, my sisters Sharon and Kathryn Denise. To my spouse, Misty, thanks for giving me my lovely daughter Macy, and to Macy, you may all the time be my little woman. Daddy loves you. And eventually, to my mom: We made it momma; your child made it! Bear down and hook ’em.”