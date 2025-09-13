Steve Martin And Martin Short Left Jimmy Fallon Visibly Uncomfortable After Mentioning His Divisive Greg Gutfeld Segment And Joking That He’s In The Epstein Files

Last month, Jimmy Fallon sparked a divide after having Fox News host Greg Gutfeld on his talk show.

Nbc / Getty Images

If you didn’t know, Greg — who hosts the political satire show Gutfeld! on Fox and is known for his conservative views — has not only suggested that conservatives should reclaim the word “Nazi,” but also that crime would simply “disappear” if women were to vanish from the planet.

Nbc / Getty Images

Several internet users were outraged that Jimmy had platformed Greg on his show, with one person writing, “Fallon has always been a ‘yes to everyone’ man,” and another saying, “There is no defense of this.”

Nbc / Getty Images

Well, it now seems like actors Steve Martin and Martin Short were also among those unhappy with Jimmy for hosting Greg on his show.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

This week, Martin, Steve, and their Only Murders in the Building costar Selena Gomez appeared on Jimmy’s show for a wide-ranging chat — and things got off to an awkward (but hilarious) start when the comedic duo immediately delivered a politically-charged roast.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / NBC

“Jimmy Fallon, or as the Epstein files know you as, ‘redacted,’” Martin joked, to which Jimmy awkwardly laughed and said, “That is interesting.”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / NBC

Martin continued by quipping, “Look how handsome you are! Your smile is like an email from Trump — all caps.”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / NBC

And then, Steve chimed in. “I know we’re just being funny here, but honestly, of all the late-night hosts, I’ll miss you most… When you are deported to Uganda,” he said.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / NBC

As Jimmy continued to awkwardly laugh at the jokes, Martin appeared to shade him for having Greg on his show. “Well, I just love [your] show, I wish I could see it more. But, you know, it’s on so late, and I’m kind of a Gutfeld guy,” he said.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / NBC

To this, Jimmy did not laugh, and instead quickly muttered, “Oh yeah, interesting,” before swiftly moving the conversation along. Awkward!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / NBC

Needless to say, Martin and Steve’s roast of Jimmy has landed pretty well with internet users. One person wrote, “fallon looked incredibly uncomfortable the entire time and i love that,” while another added, “Love to see Fallon get really really really uncomfortable.”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / NBC

“Shout out to Steve Martin and Martin Short for running out of fucks to give long ago,” one user said.

“You can see how uncomfortable Jimmy is, probably two of his heroes/mentors too just roasting him on his own show,” someone wrote, while one more person quipped, “He sure is having a hard time fake laughing this time.”

You can watch the segment right here, starting at around the 0:18 mark. Let us know what you think in the comments!

