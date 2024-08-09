Steve Kerr Benches Jayson Tatum Again, Frustrates Fans in USA Olympic Win vs. Serbia | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

ARIS MESSINIS/AFP through Getty Pictures
Workforce USA survived its semifinal matchup towards Serbia, profitable 95-91 to advance to the gold-medal sport, nevertheless it did not come with no combat.
The USA trailed 76-63 heading into the fourth quarter and needed to rally behind LeBron James and Steph Curry to return out with the win. It was not like any Workforce USA efficiency to date on this yr’s Olympics, because it has largely dealt with its competitors in Paris.
One of many largest storylines from Thursday’s sport was Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum as soon as once more getting no minutes. There have been moments when Workforce USA clearly wanted a flexible defender like Tatum to assist defend Serbia’s shooters, but Steve Kerr by no means regarded to the NBA champion.
After one other DNP for Tatum, followers voiced their frustrations over Kerr’s choice.
StatMuse @statmuse
Jayson Tatum is main the NBA in playoff factors, threes, free throws and wins within the 2020s.
Steve Kerr is giving him 0 minutes in an elimination sport. pic.twitter.com/khOtGy6v3o
Ben Grunert @BenGrunertBball
That is what you get Steve Kerr. You are enjoying a crew stuffed with nasty shooters surrounding Joker and also you simply do not put in your most versatile defender to protect on the perimeter in any respect. I do not care how poorly Jayson Tatum has shot within the Olympics, that is absurd
Tatum was a key member of Workforce USA when it gained gold on the Tokyo Olympics, however he hasn’t had the prospect to do a lot on this yr’s Olympics. His finest sport got here towards Puerto Rico when he had 10 factors and 10 boards in 22 minutes.
Workforce USA will now face France and has the prospect to win a fifth straight gold medal. Whether or not Tatum will likely be part of the crew’s efforts on Saturday is to be decided.