Steve Harvey Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Steve Harvey has signed with CAA for illustration.

Harvey is an Emmy Award-winning tv host, radio character and motivational speaker, in addition to a New York Instances bestselling writer, businessman, and philanthropist.

He’s recognized for internet hosting Household Feud, Movie star Household Feud, Household Feud Africa, Decide Steve Harvey, and the nationwide radio present The Steve Harvey Morning Present. He was beforehand with WME.

With the idea that “God blesses you to grow to be a blessing,” the Steve & Marjorie Harvey Basis was established in 2010, and supplies youth outreach companies in various communities that assist domesticate the following technology of accountable leaders by offering mentoring, academic enrichment, psychological wellness assist, and life transformation expertise.

Harvey started his profession as a humorist in 1985. He launched The Steve Harvey Present in 1997, which ran till 2002. His run on Household Feud started in 2010.

Considered one of his largest comedy excursions was 1997’s Kings of Comedy Tour alongside Hughley, Cedric the Entertainer, and the late Bernie Mac. The act was so standard, Spike Lee turned the act into the characteristic movie, The Unique Kings of Comedy, that was launched in 2000.