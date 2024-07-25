Steve Harvey accused of ‘cheating’ on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ by Anthony Anderson’s family

Within the newest episode of “Movie star Household Feud” on July 23, tensions ran excessive when Anthony Anderson’s household wasn’t too proud of Steve Harvey.

Dealing with off towards Robin Thicke and his crew, the competitors was intense from the beginning.

To kick off the sport, Anderson, 53, and Thicke, 47, began on the buzzer with the immediate, “Identify an animal a person appears like once they’re making love?”

Thicke shortly answered first with “Cow,” which was value 10 factors and was ranked No. 3.

Robin Thicke’s crew goes up towards Anthony Anderson’s on “Movie star Household Feud” on July 23. Disney

Anderson adopted up with “A Bear,” which was additionally 10 factors, however ranked larger at No. 2, inflicting him to imagine he beat the “Blurred Strains” singer.

Confidently, Anderson prematurely declared, “We gonna play, Steve!”

Harvey intervened, elevating his hand to cease him.

“It’s a tie,” the host defined.

“It’s a tie!?” Anderson protested. “However my bear’s above his cow.”

Harvey clarified that Thicke buzzed in first, leaving Anderson’s crew to reluctantly settle for the tie.

When the “Blackish” actor somberly went again to his crew, his household appeared baffled and confused. His mother claimed they had been “dishonest already!” and one other member of the family threw up his arms.

The Tuesday, July 23 episode of the sport present was extremely aggressive between the 2 groups. Disney

Anderson exclaimed, “It’s okay” — and it was. His crew gained the matchup in the long run, regardless of their preliminary blip.

Although they misplaced the Quick Cash spherical, they nonetheless gained $10,000 for his or her charity.

In one other current episode of “Movie star Household Feud” on July 16, chaos once more unfolded when a survey asking concerning the best rappers of all time sparked widespread debate on-line.

In a head-to-head competitors to get the primary reply right, neither Meghan Coach nor Tori Kelly had been profitable of their preliminary guesses, predicting that J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar would rank among the many high eight survey responses.

Anthony Anderson’s crew gained the July 23 matchup on ABC in the long run. Disney

Even Harvey was confused when Lil Wayne didn’t come up on the board both, saying, “Okay, y’all tripping now.”

The primary right reply lastly got here from Kelly’s crew with Tupac Shakur, rating second on the board.

The outcomes revealed Snoop Dogg because the best choice, adopted by Tupac, Eminem, Dr. Dre, LL Cool J, The Infamous B.I.G., 50 Cent and Jay-Z.

Harvey jokingly apologized to the hip-hop group for the rankings, notably Jay-Z’s placement on the backside.

“We in Rhode Island once more? The place we at?” he questioned. “Jay Z’s final? What on this planet?”

The episode aired on Tuesday on ABC at 8:00 p.m. Disney

Followers expressed their disbelief within the outcomes on-line, questioning who the present polled for these solutions.

“It’s like they surveyed 100 individuals who have by no means listened to rap music and requested them to call probably the most well-known rapper they know of,” one person commented on the viral YouTube clip.

“They need to actually contemplate the place they’re polling when asking these questions,” one other wrote.

“Jay Z quantity 8, Snoop above Eminem,… which people on this planet was this survey performed?” a 3rd commented.

“We actually requested 100 Vermont residents to reply this,” joked one other person.