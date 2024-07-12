Steve Gleason ESPY Arthur Ashe Courage Award

In probably the most emotional moments in latest ESPY award historical past, retired New Orleans Saints security Steve Gleason delivered a second which may have sports activities followers around the globe celebrating braveness.Gleason was awarded the Arthur Ashe Braveness Award. The Ashe award is given to a sports activities one who has made a distinction past the sector of play by preventing for what they consider in. Among the many previous recipients are the USA Gymnastics sexual abuse survivors, Invoice Russell, Kevin Love, Maya Moore, Vitali Klitschko and the U.S. ladies’s nationwide soccer staff.The 47-year-old Gleason spent eight years within the NFL earlier than retiring in 2008. Three years later, he went public along with his analysis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, often known as Lou Gehrig’s illness. Gleason established his nonprofit, Crew Gleason, to assist individuals with ALS reside purposeful lives by offering programming and help companies. It efficiently lobbied for The Steve Gleason Act, which ensures the provision of life-sustaining communication gadgets within the U.S.“Over the previous 13 years, I’ve been documenting our journey with ALS. My purpose has at all times been to see if we will uncover peace, freedom, and a love of life, even within the midst of utmost adversity,” Gleason stated in a press release Thursday. “Being acknowledged at The 2024 ESPYS isn’t just an honor, however a robust platform to additional assist and serve others.” In 2019, Gleason was awarded a Congressional Gold Medal for his contributions to ALS consciousness. Earlier this yr, he launched his memoir. Throughout his eight years with the New Orleans Saints, Gleason’s memorable punt block within the staff’s first recreation again after Hurricane Katrina turned a logo of restoration within the metropolis.COMPLETE LIST OF THE 2024 ESPYS WINNERSBest Athlete, Males’s Sports activities: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas Metropolis ChiefsBest Athlete, Ladies’s Sports activities: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces Finest Breakthrough Athlete: JuJu Watkins, USC Ladies’s BasketballBest Report-Breaking Efficiency: Caitlin Clark turns into NCAA’s All-Time Scoring Chief breaking Pete Maravich’s RecordBest Championship Efficiency: Jaylen Brown, Boston CelticsBest Comeback Athlete: Simone Biles, GymnastBest Play: Lamar Jackson Catches His Personal PassBest Crew: South Carolina Gamecocks, NCAA Ladies’s BasketballBest School Athlete, Males’s Sports activities: Jayden Daniels, LSU Soccer Finest School Athlete, Ladies’s Sports activities: Caitlin Clark, Iowa Basketball Finest Athlete with a Incapacity: Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding Finest NFL Participant: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas Metropolis Chiefs Finest MLB Participant: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles AngelsBest NHL Participant: Connor McDavid, Edmonton OilersBest NBA Participant: Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks Finest WNBA Participant: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas AcesBest Driver: Max Verstappen, F1Best UFC Fighter: Sean O’MalleyBest Boxer: Terence CrawfordBest Soccer Participant: Kylian Mbappé, France/Actual MadridBest Golfer: Scottie SchefflerBest Tennis Participant: Coco Gauff SPECIAL AWARDSJimmy V Award for Perseverance: Daybreak StaleyArthur Ashe Award for Braveness: Steve GleasonPat Tillman Award for Service: Prince Harry, Duke of SussexSPORTS HUMANITARIAN AWARDSMuhammad Ali Sports activities Humanitarian Award: Maui Browsing Group Billie Jean King Youth Management Award: Conor Campbell, Ayanna Shah, Hannah Smith Sports activities Humanitarian Crew of the 12 months: Angel Metropolis Soccer ClubStuart Scott ENSPIRE Award Honoree: Brice ChristiansonSports Philanthropist of the 12 months Honoree: Boston Purple Sox Possession (John Henry, Tom Werner and Larry Lucchino) Company Group Influence Award: JPMorganChase

The Ashe award is given to a sports activities one who has made a distinction past the sector of play by preventing for what they consider in. Among the many previous recipients are the USA Gymnastics sexual abuse survivors, Invoice Russell, Kevin Love, Maya Moore, Vitali Klitschko and the U.S. ladies’s nationwide soccer staff.

The 47-year-old Gleason spent eight years within the NFL earlier than retiring in 2008. Three years later, he went public along with his analysis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, often known as Lou Gehrig’s illness.

Gleason established his nonprofit, Crew Gleason, to assist individuals with ALS reside purposeful lives by offering programming and help companies. It efficiently lobbied for The Steve Gleason Act, which ensures the provision of life-sustaining communication gadgets within the U.S.

“Over the previous 13 years, I’ve been documenting our journey with ALS. My purpose has at all times been to see if we will uncover peace, freedom, and a love of life, even within the midst of utmost adversity,” Gleason stated in a press release Thursday. “Being acknowledged at The 2024 ESPYS isn’t just an honor, however a robust platform to additional assist and serve others.”

In 2019, Gleason was awarded a Congressional Gold Medal for his contributions to ALS consciousness. Earlier this yr, he launched his memoir.

Throughout his eight years with the New Orleans Saints, Gleason’s memorable punt block within the staff’s first recreation again after Hurricane Katrina turned a logo of restoration within the metropolis.

COMPLETE LIST OF THE 2024 ESPYS WINNERS

Finest Athlete, Males’s Sports activities: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas Metropolis Chiefs

Finest Athlete, Ladies’s Sports activities: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Finest Breakthrough Athlete: JuJu Watkins, USC Ladies’s Basketball

Finest Report-Breaking Efficiency: Caitlin Clark turns into NCAA’s All-Time Scoring Chief breaking Pete Maravich’s Report

Finest Championship Efficiency: Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Finest Comeback Athlete: Simone Biles, Gymnast

Finest Play: Lamar Jackson Catches His Personal Cross

Finest Crew: South Carolina Gamecocks, NCAA Ladies’s Basketball

Finest School Athlete, Males’s Sports activities: Jayden Daniels, LSU Soccer

Finest School Athlete, Ladies’s Sports activities: Caitlin Clark, Iowa Basketball

Finest Athlete with a Incapacity: Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding

Finest NFL Participant: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas Metropolis Chiefs

Finest MLB Participant: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Finest NHL Participant: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Finest NBA Participant: Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Finest WNBA Participant: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Finest Driver: Max Verstappen, F1

Finest UFC Fighter: Sean O’Malley

Finest Boxer: Terence Crawford

Finest Soccer Participant: Kylian Mbappé, France/Actual Madrid

Finest Golfer: Scottie Scheffler

Finest Tennis Participant: Coco Gauff

SPECIAL AWARDS

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Daybreak Staley

Arthur Ashe Award for Braveness: Steve Gleason

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

SPORTS HUMANITARIAN AWARDS

Muhammad Ali Sports activities Humanitarian Award: Maui Browsing Group

Billie Jean King Youth Management Award: Conor Campbell, Ayanna Shah, Hannah Smith

Sports activities Humanitarian Crew of the 12 months: Angel Metropolis Soccer Membership

Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award Honoree: Brice Christianson

Sports activities Philanthropist of the 12 months Honoree: Boston Purple Sox Possession (John Henry, Tom Werner and Larry Lucchino)

Company Group Influence Award: JPMorganChase