Steve Gleason accepts Arthur Ashe Courage Award at ESPYs

In a room crammed with among the most gifted athletes on the planet, a person who not can stroll, converse, blink his eyes or breathe on his personal was singled out as essentially the most brave amongst all of them.

Former New Orleans Saints security Steve Gleason on Thursday night time formally acquired his 2024 Arthur Ashe Braveness Award on the ESPYs, the most recent on a formidable checklist of awards that Gleason, who in 2011 was recognized with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s illness), has earned.

“This award, the Arthur Ashe Award for braveness, is a elegant honor for me,” mentioned Gleason, who was accompanied on stage by his son, Rivers, and former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Gleason was advised he would have three years to reside upon his preliminary prognosis.

“Arthur Ashe exemplified braveness as dwelling with an open coronary heart, of humility, kindness and generosity, which united humanity,” he mentioned. “So to obtain this award is wonderful.

“After I discovered I used to be receiving this award, I began reflecting on what that phrase, ‘braveness,’ means. To be brave, we should first expertise loneliness, unworthiness, or any of the faces of concern.

“I suppose you probably have by no means skilled concern, isolation or struggling, you’ll be able to roll your sanctified ass proper out of right here. The reality is, no human is immune from concern or adversity – not even tremendous athletes, royal princes or essentially the most holy saints.