Steve Gleason accepts 2024 Arthur Ashe Award

(WVUE) – Former Saint Steve Gleason was honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Braveness on the ESPYs Thursday (July 11) evening in Los Angeles.

He was introduced with the distinguished honor by former New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees, Gleason’s teammate in 2006 and 2007. His son Rivers stood by his facet on stage.

After accepting the award, Gleason’s 4-minute speech was a serious spotlight of the evening. Within the speech, Gleason mirrored on his life and the combat these dwelling with ALS face each day.

“After I realized I used to be receiving this award, I began reflecting on what that phrase “braveness” means,” Gleason stated. “To be brave, we should first expertise loneliness, unworthiness or any of the faces of worry. I used to be advised I’d have three years to reside once I was recognized with ALS in 2011, so I’ve bought the wilderness of worry tattooed throughout me.

Gleason defined that worry and adversity are inevitable for everybody, but it surely’s the person’s response to challenges that decide the which means of braveness.

“The reality is, no human is immune from worry or adversity,” Gleason stated. “Not even tremendous athletes, royal princes, or essentially the most holy saints.”

After being recognized with ALS in 2011, Gleason established the nonprofit Crew Gleason with the mission of empowering these dwelling with the illness and advocating for analysis aimed toward discovering a remedy.

In recent times, Crew Gleason efficiently lobbied for “The Steve Gleason Act” in Congress. The act ensures the provision of life-sustaining communication units for folks within the U.S. dwelling with ALS.

