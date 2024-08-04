Stephen Nedoroscik wins bronze in men’s pommel horse final – NBC New York

He is accomplished it once more.

Days after wowing crowds in Paris and gorgeous thousands and thousands watching world wide, American Stephen Nedoroscik made it to the rostrum once more within the one gymnastics equipment he got here to beat: pommel horse.

Nedoroscik first captured America’s coronary heart when the U.S. males’s gymnastics group captured the bronze medal within the group remaining on the Paris Olympics.

The 25-year-old could have been a fan-favorite heading into Saturday’s pommel horse occasion finals, however he wasn’t assured a medal. His competitors was stiff, with Kazakhstan’s Nariman Kurbanov competing first and delivering a whopping rating of 15.433, increased than the highest qualifying rating.

Nedoroscik and Rhys McClenaghan of Eire had tied with the best qualifying rating of 15.200.

Max Whitlock of Nice Britain was up second. The 2-time Olympic pommel horse gold medalist had a big kind break throughout his efficiency, which finally earned him a rating of 15.200.

The race for gold intensified after Eire’s Rhys McClenaghan delivered a stunning routine that shot him to the highest. His 15.533 pommel horse run nudged him into first, simply earlier than Nedoroscik was subsequent to mount the equipment.

Nedoroscik stepped as much as the pommel horse, glasses off, showing as calm and picked up as earlier than his pommel horse efficiency within the group competitors. The one American to qualify for a person occasion, Nedoroscik was the final probability for the lads’s group to take house a second medal from France.

All of that stress wasn’t sufficient to cease Nedoroscik: he scored a 15.300, sufficient to take third and his second bronze of those video games.

Nation Title Rating IRL Rhys McClenaghan 15.533 KAZ Nariman Kurbanov 15.433 USA Stephen Nedoroscik 15.300 GGR Max Whitlock 15.200 UKR Oleg Verniaiev 14.966 JPN Takaaki Sugino 14.933 KOR Woong Hur 14.300 NED Loran de Munck 13.733

Listed here are 5 issues you must know in regards to the “Clark Kent” of males’s gymnastics

“The Pommel Horse Man”

The world was launched to Nedoroscik, aka “The Pommel Horse Man,” when he helped the U.S. males’s gymnastics group win its first Olympic medal in 16 years.

The bespectacled Olympian from Worcester, Massachusetts, sat virtually nonetheless in the course of the males’s group remaining ready his flip to take to the pommel horse, his solely occasion in Paris. When it was time to go, he delivered 45 seconds of brilliance.

He didn’t miss, delivering “the exclamation level” with a 14.866 to complete off a efficiency the U.S. males’s program hopes gives critical momentum heading into the 2028 Video games in Los Angeles.

“I sort of in that second was like, ‘All proper, let’s run it again and let’s go on the market and do our factor,’” Nedoroscik stated.

The celebration started earlier than his toes even hit the mat on his dismount and Nedoroscik was an immediate meme on social media.

He sometimes competes with a pair of goggles designed to remain on as he swings across the equipment. Followers have dubbed him the Clark Kent of pommel horse as a result of he takes off his thick-rimmed eyeglasses earlier than his routine, and places them instantly again on to see.

U.S. gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik says he was completely satisfied to be the final gymnast to compete with a medal on the road. Hear from him and his teammates after the U.S. received bronze within the group occasion.