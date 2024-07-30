Stephen Nedoroscik inspires members of Sterling gym where he once trained – NBC Boston

They are saying always remember the place you got here from. For gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik, who helped carry Staff USA obtain one thing it hadn’t accomplished since 2008, that is a fitness center in Sterling, Massachusetts.

The Worcester native pommel horse specialist did his half Monday to earn bronze within the males’s staff occasion — America’s first journey to the rostrum in 16 years.

The Sterling Academy of Gymnastics, the place Nedoroscik was as soon as a member, cheered him on at a watch occasion.

“My dad and mom began this enterprise in 1992 with the smallest of goals,” stated Matt Carbone. “However 32 years later, we now have an Olympic bronze medalist, and he is nonetheless happening to compete in occasion finals on Saturday. It is completely unbelievable.”

“They see the large, large banner on the wall, they give the impression of being as much as it, they need to be like that,” boys gymnastics coach Jon Rydzefski stated. “It reveals should you work laborious sufficient, you possibly can probably be doing what Stephen’s doing.”

It was on the academy that Nedoroscik had his humble beginnings.

“He was a typical goofy little boy that may mess around on the gear and get in bother at instances and simply had enjoyable with gymnastics,” Carbone stated.

That free spirit became an unstoppable power on the pommel horse.

“A number of athletes will look as much as the legends of their sports activities in basketball, baseball and soccer and all that. These guys do not have an entire lot to look as much as till the Olympics or the World Championships hit,” Carbone stated. “And now certainly one of their very own teammates has made the world stage. He will be unbelievable for them to look as much as.”

His success is inspiring even the youngest of gymnasts as they seize the identical handles as an Olympic medalist.

“He encourages me to, like, prepare laborious,” stated fifth-grader Alec Wild. “Work actually laborious. Eat wholesome.”

“They cherished it, they completely cherished it. And now they’re all revved up and able to prepare even more durable, in order that they’ll attempt to get there sometime,” Carbone stated.