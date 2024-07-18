Stephen Curry scores 24 in USA basketball’s 105-79 win over Serbia in Olympic warmup

Stephen Curry was comparatively quiet offensively through the U.S. males's basketball staff's first two exhibitions earlier than the 2024 Paris Olympics.

He acquired much more assertive on Wednesday together with his official Olympic debut lower than two weeks away.

Stephen Curry scores a team-high 24 factors as USA data dominant victory over Serbia --> -->

Jokic had 16 factors and 11 rebounds for Serbia. Aleksa Avramovic added 14 factors. Serbia was enjoying its second sport in two days, coming off a loss to Australia on Tuesday during which it rested captain Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Wednesday's matchup was an essential preview for the Serbians and U.S., which is able to each compete in Group C on the Olympics. They open their quests for gold in opposition to one another on July 28.

FINISHING STRONG

After practically squandering an enormous lead in its slim victory over Australia on Monday, there was no such letdown for the U.S. this time.

The People led by 25 after three quarters and shortly elevated it to 30 within the closing quarter.

LeBron James throws down a vicious one-handed dunk off the lob from Bam Adebayo -->

One of many cause's Embiid's presence on the roster was a want for the U.S. teaching workers this cycle was to counter greater groups like Serbia, which encompasses a trio of 7-footers.

Embiid's conditioning nonetheless is not at its peak. However he was energetic on each ends, discovering cutters on the offensive finish and being an energetic deterrent within the lane on protection.

Serbia vs. United States Highlights | USA Basketball Showcase -->

The American reserves accounted for 28 factors off the bench within the first half.

United States' Anthony Edwards comes away with a steal and finishes with a dunk vs. Serbia -->

FOLLOW Observe your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports activities expertise United States LeBron James Stephen Curry

Get extra from Nationwide Basketball Affiliation Observe your favorites to get details about video games, information and extra

-->