Stephen Curry reacts to Klay Thompson’s Warriors departure, team plans to retire No. 11 jersey

The Golden State Warriors introduced this week that they may retire Klay Thompson’s No. 11 each time his profession is over. Thompson’s Warriors tenure got here to an finish when the group agreed to sign-and-trade him to the Dallas Mavericks as a part of a three-team commerce.

The Warriors’ full assertion:

We will not overstate Klay Thompson’s unimaginable and legendary contributions with the Warriors throughout his 13 years with the group, highlighted by 4 NBA championships, six journeys to the NBA Finals, 5 NBA All-Star Sport appearances and several other NBA information, together with probably the most factors ever scored in 1 / 4 in NBA historical past (37) and probably the most 3-point subject targets in a sport (14). The quantity of pleasure and happiness that Klay offered Warriors followers, Bay Space natives and Dub Nation supporters all world wide has been immense and can’t be minimized. His penchant for delivering in pressuriezed conditions on the most important stage, together with many Sport 6 heroics, has helped outline a profession. Klay’s legacy will reside on without end and we sit up for the day we are able to retire his #11 jersey at Chase Heart, the place he’ll be a part of a number of Warriors immortals, together with those that helped form this current dynasty — himself included. We thank Klay for his contributions and want him the perfect as one other chapter in his journey is written.

On Tuesday, Thompson’s long-time backcourt associate Steph Curry posted a farewell message on Instagram, saying he “could not have imagined a greater run” with Thompson and teammate Draymond Inexperienced.



Stephen Curry/Instagram



“Gonna miss you @KlayThompson. Although we cannot end the journey collectively, what we did won’t ever be accomplished once more. Could not have imagined a greater run with you and @Money23Green. Modified the entire Bay Space. Modified the way in which the sport is performed. Killa Klay on the heart of all of it. Thanks for the whole lot bro. Go get pleasure from enjoying basketball and doing what you do. Splash Bros 4 life my man.”

Thompson, the No. 11 general decide within the 2012 NBA Draft, is without doubt one of the greatest gamers in franchise historical past, however the relationship between himself and the group began to bitter final season.

The Warriors reportedly supplied him a two-year, $48 million deal final summer time, which was a lot smaller than the contracts they gave Jordan Poole (4 years, $128 million) and Inexperienced (4 years, $100 million) lately. He was additionally briefly benched through the center of the season, which was the primary time he had not began a sport since he was a rookie.

This offseason, the 2 sides had “near no communication” in response to The Athletic. Whereas the Warriors publicly mentioned the proper issues about bringing him again, Thompson’s facet felt that “the Warriors’ curiosity in a reunion had been disingenuous” and he was “decided to discover a new residence elsewhere.”

Thompson will now be a part of a Mavericks group coming off a visit to the NBA Finals. Although not the general participant he was, he stays an elite 3-point menace and may thrive off the eye that Luka Doncic instructions.