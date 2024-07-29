Stephen Curry Comparisons Arise For Miami Heat’s Patty Mills In Olympics

Australian guard Patty Mills performed a minor position for the Miami Warmth final season, however the 2024 Paris Olympics are proving he is nonetheless obtained it.
Mills was one of many leaders of the cost in Australia’s 92-80 win over Spain on Saturday. He completed the day with 19 factors, two assists, and two steals on 6 of 12 capturing. Chicago Bulls’ Josh Giddey and Houston Rockets’ Jock Landale additionally showcased effectively, combining for 37 factors on robust effectivity.
The Warmth guard’s play on the worldwide stage is elevated a lot, it led to a comedic comparability to Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry. The image confirmed Mills in a Warmth jersey with the caption “NBA Patty Mills” beside a photograph of Curry labeled “Worldwide Patty Mills.”
Mills stays an unrestricted free agent, however the Warmth may swipe him up on a veteran minimal contract. His robust performances on the Olympics may create a stronger marketplace for him amongst championship contenders.
Adebayo performed a significant position within the USA’s 110-84 victory over Serbia within the preliminary spherical.
He scored 4 factors off the bench, with two rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes. His important contribution got here on protection after changing an ineffective Joel Embiid within the first half.
As soon as within the sport, Adebayo defended Denver Nuggets middle Nikola Jokic. It was a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals when the Warmth confronted the Nuggets. Adebayo performed powerful protection however Jokic nonetheless managed 20 factors, eight assists and 5 rebounds.
The Warmth’s large man scored one in every of his two baskets on a jumper over Warmth teammate Nikola Jovic. There have been additionally instances when Adebayo performed the ability ahead place alongside Anthony Davis, who additionally rotated between ahead and middle.
