Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry’s Hottest Moments: Photos

Steph Curry and his spouse, Ayesha Curry, nonetheless know how one can preserve their relationship flame burning.

The Golden State Warriors participant and his longtime love wed in 2011 and share 4 youngsters: daughters Riley and Ryan in addition to sons Canon and Caius.

All through their romance, the pair have supported one another’s goals and shared their love for one another every time potential.

“My child, my love, my life. What can I say. That is us 8 years married in, loving one another for 11 and we in some way nonetheless discover causes and issues that we love about one another day by day. … I really like you for ever [sic] and all the time continually giving the last word glory to God,” Ayesha wrote through Instagram in July 2019.

Throughout a Might 2019 episode of Purple Desk Discuss, Ayesha confessed that she usually felt intimidated by feminine consideration her husband receives. “Like, I’m OK with it now. Clearly, , the satan is a liar and there’s all the time, like … the women will all the time be lurking, hoping for his or her second and ready, you want to pay attention to that,” she shared. “However for me … I actually hate that.”

Following the episode, Stephen stood up for his spouse after she obtained backlash for her feedback on-line. “Happy with you for being genuine and placing your self on the market — not being afraid of potential bull s#*# and nonsense that would and did come at you,” he captioned an Instagram Story put up on the time. “Far more optimistic than adverse with all of this. Preserve being you. I really like you.”

