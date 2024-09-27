Stephen Collins abuse addressed by '7th Heaven' stars on podcast

Stephen Collins abuse addressed by ‘7th Heaven’ stars on podcast

by

Three of the celebrities of “seventh Heaven” are talking out in opposition to the “inexcusable” conduct of their former colleague Stephen Collins.

“seventh Heaven” actors Beverley Mitchell, Mackenzie Rosman and David Gallagher on Monday launched into a rewatch of the household drama sequence on the podcast “Catching Up with the Camdens.” However earlier than diving into the primary episode, the three shared a press release about Collins, who in 2014 confessed to a number of incidents of sexual misconduct with underage women.

Rosman, who performed Ruthie Camden on the present, stated it could be “unattainable” to not speak in regards to the actor whereas rewatching “seventh Heaven,” on which he performed the actors’ father, Eric Camden. “However we wish to be clear that we didn’t have any inappropriate experiences with Stephen,” she stated.

Mitchell, who performed Lucy Camden, famous that Collins will “not be becoming a member of us” on the podcast and stated the actors don’t “excuse or condone his conduct.”

“All types of abuse, sexual abuse of any type, it is inexcusable, and victims of abuse have to be proven compassion, and they need to be given assist,” Gallagher, who performed Simon Camden, stated, including, “We all know that that is tough, and we perceive that it may be triggering.”

Want a break? Play the USA TODAY Every day Crossword Puzzle.

‘seventh Heaven’ babyactor Lorenzo Brino dies in automotive accident at 21: ‘I am going to love you ceaselessly’

Leave a Reply