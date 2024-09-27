Stephen Collins abuse addressed by ‘7th Heaven’ stars on podcast

Three of the celebrities of “seventh Heaven” are talking out in opposition to the “inexcusable” conduct of their former colleague Stephen Collins.

“seventh Heaven” actors Beverley Mitchell, Mackenzie Rosman and David Gallagher on Monday launched into a rewatch of the household drama sequence on the podcast “Catching Up with the Camdens.” However earlier than diving into the primary episode, the three shared a press release about Collins, who in 2014 confessed to a number of incidents of sexual misconduct with underage women.

Rosman, who performed Ruthie Camden on the present, stated it could be “unattainable” to not speak in regards to the actor whereas rewatching “seventh Heaven,” on which he performed the actors’ father, Eric Camden. “However we wish to be clear that we didn’t have any inappropriate experiences with Stephen,” she stated.

Mitchell, who performed Lucy Camden, famous that Collins will “not be becoming a member of us” on the podcast and stated the actors don’t “excuse or condone his conduct.”

“All types of abuse, sexual abuse of any type, it is inexcusable, and victims of abuse have to be proven compassion, and they need to be given assist,” Gallagher, who performed Simon Camden, stated, including, “We all know that that is tough, and we perceive that it may be triggering.”

In 2014, Collins acknowledged in a press release to Individuals journal that he engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with three underage women from 1973 to 1994. Previous to the assertion, TMZ printed a recording of Collins discussing the alleged abuse in a non-public remedy session.

“Forty years in the past, I did one thing terribly flawed that I deeply remorse,” he instructed Individuals. “I’ve been working to atone for it ever since. I’ve determined to handle these points publicly as a result of two months in the past, varied information organizations printed a recording made by my then-wife, Faye Grant, throughout a confidential marriage remedy session in January, 2012. This session was recorded with out the therapist’s or my data or consent.”

In an interview with Katie Couric on the time, Collins admitted to exposing himself to a 10-year-old woman in 1973 and stated he later “took her hand and moved it in such a method that she was touching me inappropriately.” He stated he knew on the time that “one thing unthinkably flawed had simply occurred that I could not take again.”

Collins went on to confess there have been two further incidents, in 1982 and 1994, the place “I uncovered myself to 2 totally different teenage women,” aged 13 and 14. He stated there was no bodily contact and blamed the incidents on his “poor impulse management” however maintained, “I’m not drawn to underage women.”

Collins was fired from “Scandal” and dropped from the film “Ted 2” after the revelations, and he has not labored as an actor since 2014.