Stephen Colbert Praises President Joe Biden as Selfless Leader

Stephen Colbert praised Joe Biden‘s choice to step except for the 2024 election throughout his Late Present monologue on Monday, calling the president a “selfless chief.” He additionally retired his beloved pair of Biden aviator sun shades, which he used to impersonate the president.

“I wish to salute this good man for the selfless act of stepping except for being essentially the most highly effective particular person on the planet for the better good,” Colbert stated. “This act places Joe Biden in league with historical past’s most selfless leaders: Roman normal Cincinnatus, the daddy of our nation George Washington and Kim Cattrall, who has stepped down as Samantha after Pelosi confirmed her the polls.”

Colbert went on to learn an excerpt of Biden’s letter saying his withdrawal, and described the be aware as one stuffed with “braveness, grace, humility and true patriotism.”

“I’ll let you know one factor,” he quipped, “that man would make an incredible president.”

The comedian continued his reward with a reminiscence: “On this very program proper on Sept. 10, 2015, I inspired then-Vice President Biden to run,” Colbert stated. “He ignored me for 5 years, then he did it, and I consider he has been an incredible president. He steered this nation out of a horrific pandemic. He saved numerous lives by encouraging individuals to get vaccinated. He introduced the economic system again. He rallied our allies. He reasserted America’s place on the planet stage and — most inspiring of all, at no time was he Donald Trump.”

Elsewhere within the monologue, the late evening host introduced he would official retire his “Joe Biden is outdated” jokes, however then stated he would repurpose them into “Donald Trump is outdated” jokes, now that Trump is the oldest ever presidential nominee from both get together.

“I imply, that man is so outdated he used to evaluate the Miss Pangea pageant,” Colbert stated.

He completed his feedback with eyes on Vice President Kamala Harris, who accepted Biden’s endorsement for her presidential marketing campaign yesterday afternoon. Colbert reviewed a listing of excessive profile politicians and celebrities who’ve supported Harris, together with singer Charli XCX, whose latest album brat has led to many viral fancam movies of the veep on-line.

In an exuberant celebration of the meme, Colbert carried out a viral TikTok dance to “Apple,” one of many a number of viral sensations from brat.

“That’s two dance breaks in a single monologue, we are residing by way of historical past, girls and gents,” Colbert stated (he earlier carried out a separate dance in reference to a video of Harris dancing).