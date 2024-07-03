Stephen, Ayesha Curry’s Family Album With 4 Kids: Pics

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry have a full home — and love sharing milestone moments of their kids with followers.

The couple wed in July 2011, beginning their household the next yr when eldest daughter Riley arrived. She turned an enormous sister in 2015 when Ryan was born, adopted by brother Canon in 2018 and brother Caius in 2024.

Since changing into dad and mom, the couple have been most shocked by “the quantity of stuff” they will get accomplished each single day. “I really feel like I ought to have invented one thing,” Ayesha joked to Dad and mom journal in 2016. “Additionally, it’s an occasion to get all 4 of us out of the home directly. After we get within the automotive and we’ve introduced every part and everyone has socks on, it’s like a dream come true.”

The Full Plate creator went on to gush about her husband’s fatherhood abilities, saying, “The factor I like about him is that he’s not too cool for college. He’ll get down on the ground and play with the women. He’ll placed on dress-up garments if he has to, and he’s very affected person, which is one thing I’m not. We stability one another out.”

Hold scrolling to see their sweetest photographs with Riley, Ryan, Canon and Caius through the years: