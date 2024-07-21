Stephen Amell Suits up in New Photo From ‘Suits: L.A.’ Series

Stephen Amell is able to be again on the small display. The Arrow alum, 43, will likely be starring within the upcoming Fits spinoff, Fits: L.A., as a former New York prosecutor, Ted Black, who has come to tackle the Los Angeles authorized world.

NBC launched a brand new picture of Amell in full character on Friday, July 19, trying suited up whereas considering pensively at a desk.

The CW actor additionally shared the pic on his social media, captioning it, “Ted Black will see you now.”

Fits: L.A. is created by Fits showrunner Aaron Korsh; with Bryan Greenberg, John Amos, Victoria Justice, Josh McDermitt and Lex Scott Davis additionally starring.

Whereas the brand new authorized drama has no launch date as of but, it might premiere later this fall or in the course of the 2025-2026 TV season, in keeping with TV Line. The present’s official logline states that Black “has reinvented himself representing probably the most highly effective purchasers in Los Angeles.”

“His agency is at a disaster level, and with the intention to survive he should embrace a job he held in contempt his total profession,” the synopsis reads. “Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who take a look at their loyalties to each Ted and one another whereas they will’t assist however combine their private {and professional} lives. All of this is occurring whereas occasions from years in the past slowly unravel that led Ted to depart behind every thing and everybody he liked.”

The guardian sequence, Fits, aired for 9 seasons on the USA Community from 2011 to 2019. It starred Meghan Markle, Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty and Patrick J. Adams, and chronicled their each day lives at a high-profile legislation agency in Manhattan.

The present noticed a resurgence in viewership on Netflix final yr, with Torres, Rafferty, Adams and Macht even reuniting at this yr’s Golden Globes Award to current an accolade.

Markle departed from Fits in 2017 following her engagement to Prince Harry. The Duchess of Sussex even gushed over her previous present’s reignited success eventually November’s Selection’s Energy of Ladies occasion.

The present reached 45 billion minutes streamed on Netflix and Peacock mixed on the time.

“Isn’t that wild?” Markle exclaimed on the pink carpet on the occasion.

Whereas she had “no thought” why the sequence grew to become fashionable as soon as once more, she nonetheless was thrilled over its success. “It was nice to work on, such a terrific solid and crew. We had a very enjoyable time. I used to be on it for seven seasons, so fairly a bit. But it surely’s exhausting to discover a present you possibly can binge-watch that many episodes of nowadays, so that would have one thing to do with it. However good reveals are eternal,” Markle mentioned.