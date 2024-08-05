Stephen Amell Cries When Bobby Finke Wins Gold Medal at Olympics

Fits L.A. star Stephen Amell was overcome with emotion after swimmer Bobby Finke clinched gold within the 1,500-meter freestyle on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Feelings ran excessive on the Olympic pool at present,” Amell, 43, wrote by way of Instagram on Sunday, August 4, sharing a video of himself watching the post-race medal ceremony with a tear operating down his face.

In an Instagram Story caption afterward Sunday, Amell blamed the tears on “dad feelings [that hit] exhausting.”

Amell confirmed off his patriotic spirit in a Staff USA jersey. He positioned his left hand over his coronary heart because the nationwide anthem began taking part in within the room and the one tear rolled down his cheek through the rendition.

Finke, 24, not solely received gold however created a brand new world file, ending the race in 14 minutes and 30.67 seconds. Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri and Eire’s Daniel Wiffen earned the silver and bronze medal, respectively.

Amell introduced his 10-year-old daughter, Maverick (“Mavi”), to the competitors at La Défense Area. They had been each enthusiastic about Finke’s efficiency.

“.@robert_finke simply gave our kiddo the joys of a lifetime!!” the actor gushed by way of Instagram Story on Sunday, sharing a snap of Mavi within the stands cheering on Finke.

In a second video, Mavi was elated that she was capable of give Finke a excessive 5 as he paraded across the area post-race, an American flag draped throughout his shoulders.

Stephen shares Mavi and youngest son Bowen with spouse Cassandra Amell, to whom he’s been married since 2012.

“[Mavi] is my primary precedence always. That may by no means change,” Stephen instructed My Lifetime of Dad in Could 2016. “It then turns into method simpler to fit all the things else the place it needs to be in your life. My daughter first [and] my spouse and my household second. If [Cassandra] heard this, she would agree with me. She would say the identical factor. Every thing else falls the place it ought to.”

He added on the time, “Having a profession is essential, [but] if it doesn’t fall consistent with precedence No. 1 and precedence No. 2 then f—ok it it. I don’t care. I simply say no. It simply made my life quite a bit less complicated and the trail quite a bit clearer. My inclination to work exhausting turns into a lot simpler as a result of I do know who I’m working exhausting for.”

On the time, Stephen famous that he hoped Mavi grows as much as be sincere and may “belief and confide” in him it doesn’t matter what.