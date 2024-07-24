Steph Curry Shows Comedy Chops in Peacock Show

Regardless of being an NBA mega-star with the Golden State Warriors, Steph Curry is raring to point out off his comedy chops within the trailer for Peacock‘s Mr. Throwback, which was launched on Wednesday.

Curry’s likelihood to play a comedy hero has include the Common Tv mockumentary that marks his first scripted TV function and is ready to premiere on Aug. 8.

Mr. Throwback

The comedy sees Adam Pally as Danny Grossman, a down-on-his-luck memorabilia vendor who seems to be for redemption by reuniting along with his sixth-grade teammate, basketball legend Curry, who performs himself on display.

In Mr. Throwback, Curry goals to assist his center college buddy get redemption. “Let’s do a documentary on it,” he says at one level within the trailer. That has the previous college buddies joyously touring on Curry’s personal jet and sharing pre-game horse placenta drinks, known as “placenta-ritas.”

Saturday Evening Reside castmember Ego Nwodim performs the director of the documentary-within-a-mockumentary to get Grossman again to his sixth-grade glory days, or one thing maybe extra calculating hinted at within the trailer.

“Individuals love a redemption story. However you realize what folks love extra? A trainwreck,” Nwodim tells the mockumentary viewers as on- and off-court mayhem ensues. The Peacock comedy is government produced by Curry and collection creators and government producers David Caspe, Matthew Libman, Daniel Libman, Erick Peyton and Pally.

As Curry continues to make inroads as a Hollywood playmaker, he and his producing banner Unanimous Media and David Henrie’s Cedar Hill are growing the basketball-focused comedy characteristic Trick Shot. The four-time NBA champion not too long ago additionally served as government producer on the Netflix animated collection Good Occasions.

He was the main focus of the sports activities documentary Stephen Curry: Underrated, which launched on Apple TV+ final 12 months.