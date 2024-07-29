Steffy Goes Ballistic Soap Dirt

Daring and the Stunning weekly spoilers discover Steffy Forrester unleashing her wrath on everybody in the course of the week of July 29 — August 2, 2024.

In the meantime, somebody is on a dangerous mission whereas one other makes a confession on B&B. Take a look at the most recent spoilers for the CBS cleaning soap opera.

Daring and the Stunning Weekly Spoilers: Steffy Forrester Can’t Catch a Break

Developing, on B&B this week, every part goes improper for Steffy Forrester. First, she makes a mistake, probably on the workplace. And naturally, Hope Logan wastes no time in rubbing it in her face.

She is downright giddy over Steffy’s troubles however she places a cease to it rapidly placing Hope in her place.

Later, Steffy panics when she’s on the airport and realizes she didn’t convey her passport. She is determined to get on that aircraft and go to Monte Carlo along with her father, Ridge Forrester, and Brooke Logan.

However it might not occur. Then, issues get hilarious on Daring and the Stunning when Steffy meets the brand new pilot, Captain Deuce Stevens, performed by well-known celeb, Tom Arnold.

Later, John Finnegan lands in an uncomfortable scenario with Steffy and Hope. Additionally, Brooke tries to get Hope to recover from her crush on Finn.

B&B Weekly Spoilers: Poppy Confesses to Invoice

As Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wooden) offers with one disaster after one other, somebody’s in shock. Greenback Invoice Spencer (Don Diamont) can’t consider it when Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park) shares a secret.

She tells him Tom Starr (Clint Howard) was claiming to be Luna Nozawa‘s (Lisa Yamada) bio-dad. However she swears Invoice is Luna’s dad. Nevertheless, Katie Logan (Heather Tom) received’t cease till she proves she’s mendacity.

Later, on Daring and the Stunning, Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) catches Invoice and Poppy in mattress when he comes residence with no warning. Certainly, it’s not probably the most idealistic father-son reunion.

Daring and the Stunning Weekly Spoilers: Katie Logan Decided

In the meantime, on B&B, Katie makes progress in her investigation into Poppy’s previous. However, she pushes so exhausting that Luna snaps on her for doubting her paternity and questioning her mom’s character.

However later, Luna finds one thing in Poppy’s condominium that makes her have questions of her personal. Spoilers trace that she finds Tom’s backpack within the condominium.

And she’s going to probably be demanding solutions from her mother this week. Elsewhere, Zende Forrester (Delon De Metz) is praised for his contribution to the Brooke’s Bed room lingerie line.

In the meantime, on Daring and the Stunning, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and her future, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), bask of their love for each other within the stunning setting of Monte Carlo.

B&B is thrilling this week. Don’t miss a second to see Steffy Forrester shut Hope down on the CBS daytime drama.

B&B is thrilling this week. Don't miss a second to see Steffy Forrester shut Hope down on the CBS daytime drama.