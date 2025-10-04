Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Nuno Borges Head-to-Head, Prediction and Betting Odds for ATP Shanghai Masters 2025 Round-2

Winner to face Khachanov or Shang in Round-3.

Two-time Grand Slam finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Portuguese No. 1 Nuno Borges in the 2025 Rolex Shanghai Masters Round of 64. Across his last five events, Tsitsipas’ best finish has been the Round of 32. Can he return to form? Or will the powerful 28-year-old double down on his win against Van de Zandschulp with another upset? The winner of this match will take on either Karen Khachanov or Juncheng Shang in the third round. After previewing this clash for you today, we will give you the best betting odds (via BetMGM).

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nuno Borges Match Preview

Having once been a constant in the Top-10, Stefanos Tsitsipas has slipped to No. 25 in the world. The Greek superstar has struggled to hit a consistent patch of form, and has seemingly failed to evolve with the fast-paced nature of the tour. Tsitsipas captured the Dubai Tennis Championships trophy in March, after which he suffered from a major dip. After making two quarterfinals during the clay court campaign, the 27-year-old has failed to make any deep runs during tour-level events. In comparison to the last two seasons where he served 421 and 547 aces, Tsitsipas has struck merely 257 unreturned serves in 2025.

Currently ranked just outside the Top-50, Nuno Borges is a compact baseliner. Although his success rate throughout the ongoing season as well as his overall career is under 50%, the Portuguese sensation can take out some of the top players in the world on his day. He reached the ASB Classic semifinals to start the year, and also attained quarterfinal finishes at the Grand Prix Hassan II and the Libema Open. Borges’ overall record this season stands at 26-27, which includes his 7-6(5) 7-6(5) win over Van de Zandschulp in the Shanghai Masters Round of 128.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nuno Borges Head to Head Record

Tsitsipas has an advantageous 2-0 record in the head-to-head against Borges. They have faced one another twice on outdoor clay – a surface that Tsitsipas enjoys.

Event Round Winner Score 2025 Monte Carlo Round of 16 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-1 6-1 2023 Rome Round of 64 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3 6-3

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nuno Borges Career Comparison

Stefanos Tsitsipas Category Nuno Borges 25 Current Ranking 51 367-183 Career W-L Record 66-77 22-18 YTD W-L Record 26-27 12 Career Titles 1 1 YTD Titles 0 0 Grand Slams 0

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nuno Borges ATP Shanghai Masters 2025 Prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas will require a strong start in order to settle the nerves on Saturday. As stated above, the Greek superstar is facing clear service issues when compared with his previous seasons. This means that he is winning fewer cheap points which puts him in tricky positions during service games. Borges will attack the Tsitsipas backhand, and might also charge forward to take time away from him. This match-up might be closer than one expects.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nuno Borges ATP Shanghai Masters 2025 Betting Odds

In terms of the pre-match betting market, Tsitsipas holds a slight edge over Borges at the moment. The Greek star’s odds of 13/20 give him a 65% chance of advancing to the next round, as per the implied probability on the money line. Stated below are all the odds for the match result as well as set-wise betting (as per BetMGM):

Stefanos Tsitsipas Win: 13/20

13/20 Nuno Borges Win: 5/4

Total Games >22.5: 10/13

10/13 Borges +1.5 (Game Handicap): 19/20

19/20 Tsitsipas to Win 2-1: 3/1

3/1 Total Number of Tiebreaks >0.5: Evens

Evens Total Games By Borges >12.5: Evens

Evens Borges to Win At Least 1 Set (Yes): 4/9

4/9 Total Games in Set-1 >9.5: 13/20

13/20 Tsitsipas to Win Set-1 By 6-3: 4/1

