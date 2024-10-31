Stefanik & Comer Investigate White House’s Revision of Biden’s “Garbage” Remarks

By releasing a false transcript, the Biden-Harris White Home could also be in violation of the Presidential Data Act

WASHINGTON—Home Republican Convention Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) and Home Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) at present are elevating considerations the Biden-Harris White Home could have violated the Presidential Data Act by revising President Biden’s remarks, through which he referred to President Trump’s supporters as “rubbish.” In a letter to White Home Counsel Edward Siskel, the lawmakers demand that the White Home retain and protect all paperwork and inner communications associated to President Biden’s assertion and the discharge of the incorrect transcript. Additionally they name on the White Home to concern a corrected transcript containing the correct wording.

Beneath are excerpts from the letter. The complete letter will be discovered right here.

“People have been rightfully insulted when President Biden, looking for to spice up Ms. Harris’s presidential marketing campaign, referred to an infinite swath of the nation as ‘floating . . . rubbish.’ President Biden’s vindictive phrases have been unsurprising, given his earlier statements relating to individuals who select to not vote for his most popular candidate. Unsurprising too have been the White Home’s actions after he stated them. As a substitute of apologizing or clarifying President Biden’s phrases, the White Home as an alternative sought to vary them (regardless of them being recorded on video) by releasing a false transcript of his remarks. The transfer isn’t solely craven, however it additionally seems to be in violation of federal regulation, together with the Presidential Data Act of 1978.

“White Home employees can’t rewrite the phrases of the President of america to be extra politically on message. Although President Biden’s relevance continues to decrease, his phrases proceed to matter, whilst they develop into more and more divisive and erratic. We write to demand the White Home retain and protect all paperwork and inner communications relating to President Biden’s assertion and the discharge of the incorrect transcript. We additionally demand that the White Home concern a corrected transcript with the correct phrases.”