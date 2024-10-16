Steelers QB Russell Wilson will reportedly get first-team reps, setting him up for Week 7 debut vs. Jets

Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is nearer than ever to taking up the beginning place, shifting Justin Fields to the bench. (Credit score: Barry Reeger-Imagn Photographs.)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trending towards making a change at quarterback. Veteran Russell Wilson, who signed with the Steelers in March, is lastly wholesome sufficient to start out taking first-team reps, and can reportedly just do that this week. That units him as much as make his Steelers debut this weekend once they face the New York Jets.

Sources: The #Steelers plan to offer Russell Wilson first-team reps in apply this week, placing him in line to make his season debut and begin Sunday evening in opposition to the #Jets. Pittsburgh is 4-2 with Justin Fields. However Wilson’s calf is absolutely healed and now he will get his shot. pic.twitter.com/vrhgo7LfgO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 15, 2024

Wilson, 35, struggled with a calf harm all through coaching camp, however gave the impression to be on the opposite aspect of it because the common season approached. He was named the beginning quarterback previous to Week 1 over Justin Fields, however reaggravated that lurking calf harm simply days earlier than the Steelers have been on account of begin their season in opposition to the Atlanta Falcons.

The Steelers did not make a proper announcement about their Week 1 starter earlier than inactives have been launched, however when once they got here out 90 minutes earlier than kickoff, Wilson was on the checklist. Fields can be the starter going ahead, and he helped lead the Steelers to a 3-0 begin.

Pittsburgh has had only a few hiccups since then and at the moment sit at 4-2. Regardless of that robust begin, Tomlin stated Tuesday that he is placing Wilson in consideration to be the Week 7 starter.

Tomlin: “[Russell Wilson] is in consideration this week. We’ll see the place that leads us. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 15, 2024

The Steelers want an offensive push, and Wilson can undoubtedly give that to them. And Russ needs redemption greater than ever after two disastrous years with the Denver Broncos. Now he is nearer than ever to proving he is obtained extra passes left in that mighty arm.