Steelers plan to give Russell Wilson first-team reps in preparation to start vs. Jets over Justin Fields 

“[Russell Wilson] is in consideration this week. We’ll see the place that leads us,” he mentioned.

Tomlin later added: “I will acknowledge that Russ proved his well being final week, and we’re trying exhausting at him this week. It’s up for consideration.”

Fields has began the primary six video games of the season, serving to the Steelers to a 4-2 begin however the offense has been inconsistent, notably via the air. Previously two weeks, Fields has thrown for fewer than 150 yards and accomplished fewer than 60 % of his passes. The twin-threat has executed most of his harm along with his legs, together with two touchdowns in Sunday’s win over Las Vegas.

“Justin has been actually good, and we have been good at occasions, however to not be confused with nice,” Tomlin advised reporters on Tuesday when requested why Fields had not executed sufficient to be named starter regardless of a 4-2 report.

“It is a aggressive league, man. We’re attempting to place ourselves to be that staff, and we have a participant with expertise, who hadn’t have a chance to play, so we’ll discover these issues. Typically it would not have something to do with what Justin has executed or has not executed. Justin has been an asset to us. Final week, for instance, his capacity to make the most of his legs by design and by advert lib was a significant factor of that recreation. He rushed for 50-plus yards and two touchdowns. … We’re appreciative of that. We’re appreciative of how he is taken care of the ball. However we’re simply taking a look at the entire individuals at our disposal. The identical method we do at any place.”