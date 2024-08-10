Steelers fall to Texans, 20-12

The Steelers had one other botched snap on the primary play of their subsequent possession, however that was recovered by fullback Jack Colletto for a 4-yard achieve. Fields, nevertheless, was sacked on third down by Danielle Hunter, forcing the Steelers to punt.

Houston bought a 22-yard return on the punt from Tank Dell and turned that into factors, as quarterback C.J. Stroud, the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Yr linked with Dell on a 34-yard landing go down the seam to provide the Texans a 7-0 lead.

The Steelers didn’t play outdoors linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, defensive deal with Cam Heyward, inside linebacker Patrick Queen and security Minkah Fitzpatrick on protection.

The Steelers started the following possession at their very own 14 after rookie Ryan Watts was known as for holding on the kickoff, however Fields moved the group to the Houston 36 earlier than he was sacked once more, once more ending the menace.

Kyle Allen entered the sport after Fields left, and led the Steelers from their very own 27 to the Houston 1. However on third-and-goal from the 1, Jonathan Ward was stopped for a 1-yard loss, and Allen’s fourth-down go to a wide-open Calvin Austin III within the again nook of the top zone sailed over the receiver’s head, turning the ball over on downs.