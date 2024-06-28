Steam Summer Sale 2024 is live now

Right here it’s as soon as once more. It is that point of the yr. Valve have opened the floodgates so that you can throw cash at your display through the Steam Summer season Sale 2024.

This yr they’ve put up a brand new Deep Reductions class, so you’ll be able to have a flick through for some particularly nice offers. You may additionally discover free day by day sticker drops.

YouTube movies require cookies, you could settle for their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.

Settle for Cookies & Present Direct Hyperlink

Here is a few of Liam’s scorching picks underneath £10 for you:

Steam Deck Verified

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – 90% off

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – 90% off

SCARLET NEXUS – 84% off

Prey – 80% off

The Strolling Lifeless: The Telltale Definitive Collection – 80% off

Loss of life’s Door – 75% off

Threat of Rain 2 – 67% off

Stardew Valley – 40% off

Brotato – 30% off

Vampire Survivors – 25% off

Honorable point out to Deep Rock Galactic that is additionally underneath £10 at 67% off however solely Steam Deck Playable. Nonetheless, it really works effectively and it is one of many greatest co-op video games ever made.

Bloons TD 6 will even get an honourable point out at 90% off (underneath £2!) that is Steam Deck Playable, and simply a lot enjoyable, particularly in co-op.

Another basic picks which have Native Linux help particularly:

The Talos Precept – 85% off

Desperados III – 75% off

Oxygen Not Included – 66% off

Scarlet Hole – 25% off

RimWorld – 20% off

Rack and Slay – 15% off

Rogue Voltage – 15% off

Do not forget (whereas shares final) Valve additionally put the discontinued Steam Deck LCD fashions on a 15% low cost too.

See all of the offers on the Steam retailer. The sale runs till July eleventh.

Over to you within the feedback, what are you selecting up this sale? I do know I should not, I’ve 1000’s of video games ready for me however…what number of 1000’s is just too many? I do not want a solution to that, you all know I’ll purchase one thing. Just a bit additional recreation, as a deal with.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.