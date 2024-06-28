Steam Summer Sale 2024 is live now

Right here it’s as soon as once more. It is that point of the yr. Valve have opened the floodgates so that you can throw cash at your display through the Steam Summer season Sale 2024.
This yr they’ve put up a brand new Deep Reductions class, so you’ll be able to have a flick through for some particularly nice offers. You may additionally discover free day by day sticker drops.
Here is a few of Liam’s scorching picks underneath £10 for you:
Steam Deck Verified
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – 90% off
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – 90% off
SCARLET NEXUS – 84% off
Prey – 80% off
The Strolling Lifeless: The Telltale Definitive Collection – 80% off
Loss of life’s Door – 75% off
Threat of Rain 2 – 67% off
Stardew Valley – 40% off
Brotato – 30% off
Vampire Survivors – 25% off
Honorable point out to Deep Rock Galactic that is additionally underneath £10 at 67% off however solely Steam Deck Playable. Nonetheless, it really works effectively and it is one of many greatest co-op video games ever made.
Bloons TD 6 will even get an honourable point out at 90% off (underneath £2!) that is Steam Deck Playable, and simply a lot enjoyable, particularly in co-op.
Another basic picks which have Native Linux help particularly:
The Talos Precept – 85% off
Desperados III – 75% off
Oxygen Not Included – 66% off
Scarlet Hole – 25% off
RimWorld – 20% off
Rack and Slay – 15% off
Rogue Voltage – 15% off
Do not forget (whereas shares final) Valve additionally put the discontinued Steam Deck LCD fashions on a 15% low cost too.
See all of the offers on the Steam retailer. The sale runs till July eleventh.
Over to you within the feedback, what are you selecting up this sale? I do know I should not, I’ve 1000’s of video games ready for me however…what number of 1000’s is just too many? I do not want a solution to that, you all know I’ll purchase one thing. Just a bit additional recreation, as a deal with.