Stealers Wheel Co-Founder Joe Egan Dead At 77

(CelebrityAccess) — Joe Egan, a founding member and songwriter for the legendary ’70s rock band Stealers Wheel, died on July 6. He was 77.

His dying was introduced on the official Fb web page of former Stealers Wheel co-founder and bandmate Gerry Rafferty on Sunday.

Born in Scotland in 1946, Egan and Rafferty, a college buddy he met on the Catholic St Mirin’s Academy, based Stealers Wheel in 1972. The group achieved breakthrough success the next yr when their single “Caught within the Center With You” cracked the highest ten in each the UK and U.S.

The tune was the excessive level for the band, who parted methods in 1975 after failing to duplicate the success of their breakout single.

Following the dissolution of Stealers Wheel, Egan pursued a solo profession and launched a pair of albums, together with 1979’s “Out of Nowhere” and 1981’s “Map.”

Nevertheless, the albums didn’t resonate with followers, prompting Egan to step away from the music business within the early Nineteen Nineties.

Stealers Wheel loved a resurgence within the late Nineteen Nineties and early 2000s, after the famous filmmaker Quentin Tarantino used “Caught In The Center With You” because the musical backdrop for a macabre torture scene in his 1992 cult basic “Reservoir Canine.”

A explanation for dying for Egan was not disclosed.