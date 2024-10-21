Statement Regarding Fan Behavior at Last Night’s Texas-Georgia Football Game

Assertion Concerning Fan Conduct at Final Night time’s Texas-Georgia Soccer Recreation:

Whereas we deeply respect the fervour and loyalty of our fan base at The College of Texas at Austin, we don’t condone the unsportsmanlike conduct that was exhibited by some people throwing objects onto the sector throughout final night time’s recreation and sincerely apologize to the College of Georgia gamers, coaches and followers, in addition to the Southeastern Convention and officiating crew. Such a conduct is not going to be tolerated.

Respect, sportsmanship, and equity are the values that drive our program, and we count on all of our followers to uphold these requirements. We’re dedicated to fostering a optimistic setting for all individuals, groups, officers and followers, and we’ll take steps to make sure that this sort of conduct doesn’t occur once more.

We respect the help of Longhorn Nation and are assured that, shifting ahead, we’ll proceed to signify our college with delight and respect.

Thanks on your understanding and continued help.

UT System Board of Regents Chairman, Kevin Eltife

UT President, Jay Hartzell

UT Vice President and Lois and Folger Athletics Director, Chris Del Conte