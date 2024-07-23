Statement from President Joe Biden on Sonya Massey

Sonya Massey, a beloved mom, pal, daughter, and younger Black lady, must be alive in the present day. Sonya referred to as the police as a result of she was involved a couple of potential intruder. After we name for assist, all of us as People – no matter who we’re or the place we stay – ought to give you the chance to take action with out fearing for our lives. Sonya’s demise by the hands of a responding officer reminds us that each one too typically Black People face fears for his or her security in methods lots of the remainder of us don’t.

Sonya’s household deserves justice. I’m heartbroken for her youngsters and her whole household as they face this unthinkable and mindless loss. Jill and I mourn with the remainder of the nation and our prayers are with Sonya’s household, family members, and group throughout this devastating time.

I commend the swift actions that had been taken by the Springfield State’s Lawyer’s workplace. Whereas we watch for the case to be prosecuted, allow us to pray to consolation the grieving. Congress should cross the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act now. Our basic dedication to justice is at stake.

